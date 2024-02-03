Known as the Friary on the Severn, this remarkable Annapolis home has it all: 35,000+ square feet of stunning interiors and amenities, 270-degree river views and an eye-popping price. The home, built in 1922, was once a friary owned by the Catholic Church. At its peak, it housed more than 60 monks. After sitting empty for several decades, the current owners bought the property and underwent a massive renovation, restoring the home while also updating it for modern living. The result is an incredible, custom home unlike anything on the market.

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

The home has three main sections, a central core, and two angled wings, which are connected by a contemporary conservatory. The central core contains the home’s main living spaces and was faithfully restored in the Georgian Revival style. It opens to a large foyer with a lavish music room, parlor and dining room. A hall leads to the library with wood-paneled walls, a wet bar and a fireplace with green marble surround (one of the estate’s 18 fireplaces). Another hall leads to the commercial-sized gourmet kitchen and attached sitting area. Enjoy original pine floors, ornate plasterwork and hand-carved moldings.

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

Upstairs, the primary suite is luxurious. It has two sitting areas, each with its own fireplace, a bright bedroom, dual custom-designed bathroom/dressing rooms, and a walk-in closet. It also has a morning room with access to the observatory roof and roof garden. There are two other bedrooms on the second story, each with its own bathroom, sitting area, walk-in closet and balcony. The property has a total of eight full bathrooms and five half bathrooms.

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

The house is perfect for entertaining. What was once a chapel located in one of the home’s wings is now a beautiful ballroom with a limestone fireplace, herringbone teak floors and soaring ceilings. Below it is an indoor pool and spa, with a resistance pool, sauna and steam room. It even has heated sandstone floors. There’s also a second catering kitchen, a billiards room, a wine cellar and an exercise room.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

(Shanahan Photography/Townsend Visuals)

The home is situated on 23 private acres in Annapolis, overlooking the Severn River. It has a private dock accessible via a funicular, an infinity-edge pool, a pool pavilion with an outdoor kitchen, a roof garden, multiple porches and manicured lawns. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse, tennis court, nine-car garage, and an Asian teahouse complete this one-of-a-kind property.

It’s conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Annapolis, 30 minutes from Baltimore, and 45 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details: