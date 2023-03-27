Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of March 20

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of March 6.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $123 to $144. In total, 311 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,326, $155 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 20 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $575,000, townhouse at 1220 Highland Avenue

The 1,192 square-foot townhouse at 1220 Highland Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $575,000, $482 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

8. $585,000, townhouse at 707 Baylis Street

The sale of the townhouse at 707 Baylis Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $585,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1913 and has a living area of 1,344 square feet. The price per square foot was $435.

7. $625,000, townhouse at 1806 Webster Street

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 1806 Webster Street in Baltimore. The price was $625,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 2,023 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309.

6. $715,000, condominium at 901 Valencia Court

The 2,897-square-foot condominium at 901 Valencia Court, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $715,000, $247 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2006.

5. $785,000, condominium at 1220 Bank Street

The property at 1220 Bank Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $785,000. The condominium was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,882 square feet. The price per square foot is $272.

4. $950,000, detached house at 5505 Kemper Road

The sale of the detached house at 5505 Kemper Road, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $950,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1937 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price per square foot was $381.

3. $950,000, single-family house at 5205 Saint Albans Way

The property at 5205 Saint Albans Way in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 4,446 square feet. The price per square foot is $214.

2. $995,000, condominium at 10 Lee Street

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 10 Lee Street in Baltimore. The price was $995,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in March. The living area totals 4,116 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $242.

1. $3 million, detached house at 15 Charlcote Place

The property at 15 Charlcote Place in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $3,000,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 12,861 square feet. The price per square foot is $233.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

