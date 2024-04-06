Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.
Here are four great real estate listings ranging from $315,000 to $399,000.
Attractive rowhouse with rooftop deck in Upper Fells Point
In Upper Fells Point, you’ll find this attractive rowhouse, nicely maintained and ready for its next owner. The home opens to a living room with a stained glass transom window above the front door. A separate dining room sits behind the living room and opens to a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast counter. Behind the kitchen, a convenient laundry room and half bathroom complete the main level. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms with beautiful original hardwood floors and another full bathroom.
A rooftop deck provides beautiful city views. There’s also a courtyard with space for gardening, grilling and relaxing. The home is within walking distance of Patterson Park, Fells Point shopping and restaurants, and the waterfront.
The details:
- Address: 2034 Bank Street
- List price: $315,000 (contingent)
- Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,500 square feet)
- Agent: Bill Birrane, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Charming rowhouse in Medfield
If you’re looking for a classic rowhouse with charm, this Medfield home fits the bill. Inside, the open living room and dining area have original inlaid hardwood floors, built-ins and recessed lighting. The kitchen features exposed brick and colorful tile countertops. A sunporch sits behind the kitchen, an ideal home office or playroom. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The lower level offers additional living space, a second bathroom and a laundry/storage room.
A back porch provides an attractive outdoor space. The home is tucked away off Falls Road, conveniently close to neighborhood amenities. Walk to grocery stores, Hampden restaurants and shops, and parks.
The details:
- Address: 1203 W. 42nd St.
- List price: $330,000
- Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,316 square feet)
- Agent: Austin Johnson, Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland
Single-family cottage in Lake Walker
Built in 1927, this cedar shingle cottage has been recently renovated and offers an appealing layout. New reclaimed pine hardwood floors can be found throughout the home. The main living space is open concept, with a living area, dining area and kitchen. There are one bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, each with built-in cabinets, and another full bathroom. The lower level is newly finished, with space for an additional bedroom or family room, a full bathroom and a laundry/storage room.
Outside, the home is situated on a corner lot with large front and back yards with mature trees. There’s also a covered side porch. The home is located near the city/county line, less than a mile from Belvedere Square, in Lake Walker.
The details:
- Address: 833 Cedarcroft Rd.
- List price: $379,000
- Four bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,674 square feet)
- Agents: Brittany Pedersen and Tina Holmes, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Nicely updated rowhouse in Hampden
This Hampden home is nicely updated and offers wonderful indoor and outdoor living spaces. A welcoming front porch provides an enjoyable outdoor space overlooking a quiet, tree-lined street. The home opens to a dining room and living room, both with beautiful hardwood floors. An attractive kitchen has been updated with wood cabinetry, quartz countertops and a movable island. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom with a skylight. A finished lower level provides space for a recreation room, office, half bathroom and laundry room.
A beautiful screened porch sits at the back of the house for outdoor space. There are also a small, fenced-in yard and a parking pad for one car. The home is conveniently located among the Rotunda, the Avenue, Wyman Park and the Stony Run Trail.
The details:
- Address: 821 Union Ave.
- List price: $399,000
- Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,646 square feet)
- Agents: Andrea Griffin and James Baldwin, Baldwin and Griffin Group of Compass