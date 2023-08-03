Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $340,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,490-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The historic property located at 11 West West Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 17, 2023. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $228 per square foot. This is a three-story house. The home’s outer structure has built-up roofing. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,235 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,736-square-foot home at 21 West Ostend Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $213.

In May 2023, a 1,420-square-foot home on South Charles Street in Baltimore sold for $379,000, a price per square foot of $267.

On Patapsco Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,264-square-foot home was sold for $232,000, a price per square foot of $184.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $158 to $162. In total, 106 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $260,040, $175 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

