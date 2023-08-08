Townhouse sells for $340,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 2920 Keswick Road in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,680-square-foot property, built in 1900, was sold on July 28, 2023. The $340,000 purchase price works out to $202 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 1,316 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,092-square-foot home at 3002 Keswick Road in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $243.

In September 2022, a 1,140-square-foot home on Puritan Street in Baltimore sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $316.

On Keswick Road, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,644-square-foot home was sold for $392,500, a price per square foot of $239.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $162 to $170. In total, 211 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,991, $172 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.