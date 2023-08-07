Townhouse sells for $345,000 in Baltimore City

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 2138 East Baltimore Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 25, 2023. The $345,000 purchase price works out to $174 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,986 square feet. This is a three-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The lot of the property covers an area of 1,302 square feet.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Boyer Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 720-square-foot home was sold for $184,000, a price per square foot of $256.

A 1,938-square-foot home at 36 North Patterson Park Avenue in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $355,000, a price per square foot of $183.

In March 2023, a 720-square-foot home on Boyer Street in Baltimore sold for $243,000, a price per square foot of $338.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $162 to $170. In total, 211 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,991, $172 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

