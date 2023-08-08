Townhouse sells in Baltimore City for $345,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A spacious historic house located at 2800 Huntingdon Avenue in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 3,268-square-foot property, built in 1920, was sold on June 27, 2023, for $345,000, or $106 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The home’s outer structure has built-up roofing. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,125 square feet.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Miles Avenue, Baltimore, in February 2023, a 1,380-square-foot home was sold for $150,000, a price per square foot of $109.

In June 2023, a 1,549-square-foot home on Hampden Avenue in Baltimore sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $194.

A 1,138-square-foot home at 2711 Hampden Avenue in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $150,000, a price per square foot of $132.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $162 to $170. In total, 211 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,991, $172 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.

Read more Baltimore City news.