Victims of sexual misconduct by a University of Maryland, Baltimore County swim coach will be entitled to $180,000 or $60,000 each as part of a settlement approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday.

The $4.1 million settlement is a result of a consent decree the university is entering with the U.S. Department of Justice following a blockbuster Title IX investigation. It requires a number of changes, including offering financial compensation to victims.

“As President of UMBC, I am deeply deeply sorry for what happened and I am committed to doing all that we can to make sure that it will never happen again,” said Valerie Sheares Ashby, who took office in 2022.

The board approved the settlement without allowing for public comment from victims’ counsel.

“I want to start by saying to the victims that we hear you, we see you and we believe you,” said Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who said she was also a survivor of sexual assault in college.

But Rignal Baldwin V, who represents six former swimmers in a federal lawsuit, questioned that sentiment, calling the victims’ compensation “outrageously low.”

“I don’t think the settlement amount comes close to reflecting the values she was talking about,” he said.

He added that his law office submitted a request for public comment on behalf of the victims well before yesterday’s deadline and does not know why the Board didn’t include the testimony in its agenda.

“They might’ve approved the settlement, but my clients did not,” Baldwin said.

After a three-year investigation, the United States Department of Justice determined UMBC knew about allegations of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination by a former head swim coach, Chad Cradock. Cradock died by suicide in March 2021.

The DOJ found that UMBC did not devote enough resources to comply with Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.

As a result, Craddock abused male swimmers and discriminated against female swimmers, the DOJ said.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the DOJ will decide who is eligible and for what amount, which UMBC will then pay for.

UMBC athletic director Brian Barrio, who joined the university in 2020, the year the DOJ began its investigation, announced his departure Tuesday evening. The investigation probed a six year period, from 2015 to 2020.

Barrio’s departure was not mentioned at the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday, and Barrio was not named in the DOJ investigation.

“I am very proud of what we did together and will be rooting for you all! Thanks also to all the wonderful friends and colleagues who reached out today — I appreciate every word,” he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

UMBC did not immediately return request for comment.