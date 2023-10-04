Maryland’s interim schools superintendent led the Mississippi reading ‘miracle’

A former Mississippi state schools superintendent who oversaw a startling turnaround in student achievement will take over as Maryland’s interim superintendent on October 23.

Carey Wright has gained national prominence for her role in helping Mississippi students’ scores on national math and reading tests move from among the worst to close to the national average in just a decade. She had previously worked as a teacher, principal and administrator in the Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s county school systems and as chief academic officer for Washington, D.C. public schools.

“We have a grand opportunity to assure strong, equitable outcomes for all of our students. I expect to take advantage of the opportunity to make sure this actually happens,” Wright said shortly after her appointment was announced.

She takes over from Mohammed Choudhury, who resigned his position effective on Thursday, after he apparently lost the board’s support this summer. Choudhury had previously said he wanted a four-year contract that would take him to 2028 announced he would not to seek one last month. He will stay on as a senior advisor for policy until the end of June and will retain his $310,000 salary.

Wright will have the interim post until June 2024, when a permanent superintendent will take over under a four-year contract. The board will do a national search and Wright may apply for the permanent post but she hasn’t indicated her intentions.

Wright retired in 2022 after nearly a decade in the Mississippi job. She had recently joined the board of Maryland Reads, a nonprofit advocacy group that is pushing for the state to move toward a phonics-based approach to the teaching of reading, known as the science of reading.

When Wright took charge in Mississippi in 2013, the state had just passed legislation to improve reading instruction. She will take the helm in Maryland at a similarly crucial moment, as the state begins to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, legislation aimed at making the public schools the best in the nation. State and local funding is increasing rapidly as two boards — the state school board and an implementation board — oversee plans to target money for pre-kindergarten expansion, raising beginning teacher salaries and having students academically proficient by the end of 10th grade, among other goals.

She will have to navigate strained relationships between the Maryland State Department of Education and the Accountability and Implementation Board, and build connections with the legislature and the governor keep the Blueprint funding from being reduced as the state faces budget challenges next year.

The state board voted Wednesday night to make Wright the interim superintendent after a closed-door meeting that came a week after it had negotiated the timing of Choudhury’s departure.

The changes Wright led in Mississippi were centered on improving the teaching of reading in a state with one of the highest poverty rates in the country. Schools embraced the science of reading, literacy coaches helped teachers improve their craft and third graders had to prove they were proficient readers in order to be promoted to the next grade.

Called the Mississippi ”miracle” and lauded as a rare example of achievement gains in a state by some, but also questioned by others who wonder what role other factors, such as a change in testing, played. Besides a new law targeting literacy, the state also had an advocacy group that lobbied for change.