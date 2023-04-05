Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
The long-awaited 456-page grand jury detailing decades of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore will be released on Wednesday afternoon. Here are some of the key events leading up to the public disclosure of the document.
- Then-Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh in 2019 launched a criminal investigation into sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The move came after other states, including Pennsylvania, took similar steps.
- On Nov. 17, 2022, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General moved to unseal the report, which identified 158 priests — many of them previously known — who had sexually abused more than 600 people in the last eight decades.
- Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. on Feb. 24 ordered the release of a redacted version of the report, writing in a memo and order that “the need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.”
- On Tuesday, Taylor gave the final approval for the release of the report “as the Office of the Attorney General shall see fit.”
