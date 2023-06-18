‘It’s a hate crime:’ Hundreds of Latinos, gun safety advocates demand justice at Annapolis vigil for slain men

Smith was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related offenses. He’s being held without bail. On Sunday, families of the deceased called on authorities to also charge Shirley Smith, who filed for a peace order against Mario Mireles in 2016 after she said he nearly hit her car backing out of his driveway. In prior years Shirley Smith reported Mario Mireles to police for throwing rocks at street signs and because she said his family threatened to sue her.