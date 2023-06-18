Baltimore Club Music Day celebrated at AFRAM

AFRAM, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, celebrated its seventeenth year at Druid Hill Park Saturday. That day was also, for the first time, designated Baltimore Club Music Day. Festival goers witnessed several pioneers of the club scene perform Saturday.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott worked to create the celebration of the Baltimore Club scene, which he experienced growing up in the city.
“This was a perfect time for us to celebrate the entire history — 30 years-plus of that history — and what better place to do that than at Baltimore’s festival, Baltimore’s favorite festival, Baltimore’s Blackest festival, AFRAM?” Scott said last week.
Scott stated that the genre “was really a part of our culture that helped us escape everything and it was something that was ours. D.C. has their Go-Go, other folks have their other stuff. We had our club music and it was something that was unique to Baltimore.”
Unique indeed. Saturday’s festival was full of dancing and great vibes with thousands of people in attendance spread out across the park.
Festivities continue Sunday beginning at noon.