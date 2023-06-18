Photo essay

Baltimore Club Music Day celebrated at AFRAM

One of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast celebrated music unique to Baltimore

Kaitlin Newman

Published 6/18/2023 12:26 p.m. EDT

Perfomances lasted all day at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

AFRAM, one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast, celebrated its seventeenth year at Druid Hill Park Saturday. That day was also, for the first time, designated Baltimore Club Music Day. Festival goers witnessed several pioneers of the club scene perform Saturday.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott worked to create the celebration of the Baltimore Club scene, which he experienced growing up in the city.

“This was a perfect time for us to celebrate the entire history — 30 years-plus of that history — and what better place to do that than at Baltimore’s festival, Baltimore’s favorite festival, Baltimore’s Blackest festival, AFRAM?” Scott said last week.

Scott stated that the genre “was really a part of our culture that helped us escape everything and it was something that was ours. D.C. has their Go-Go, other folks have their other stuff. We had our club music and it was something that was unique to Baltimore.”

Unique indeed. Saturday’s festival was full of dancing and great vibes with thousands of people in attendance spread out across the park.

Festivities continue Sunday beginning at noon.

Destiny Thrweatt, 23, dances with Marvin Parrott, 37, at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A neck full of diamonds at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People enjoy dancing and fun vibes at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park.

Dancing happened all day long at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day.

People enjoy dancing and fun vibes at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park.

Dancers from TSU Dance Crew and BMore Than Dance Crew perform at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People enjoy dancing and fun vibes at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park.

Cali Leahy, 40, dances at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day.

LeiLei Sims, 40, shows off her style at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Children enjoy dancing and fun vibes at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day.

Children enjoy fun vibes at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park.

Dancers from TSU Dance Crew and BMore Than Dance Crew perform at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Shay Lyseh, 28, laughs at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day.

Shat Lyseh, 28, laughs at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Bill Morris, 25, and daughter Adora Tarley, 4, dance at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park.

RyeRye performs at AFRAM Juneteenth Festival on June 17, 2023 at Druid Hill Park. This is the first official Baltimore Club Music Day.

