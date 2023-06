They're baaaaack! Black-and-white spotted lanternfly nymphs are scuttling around the Baltimore region, the harbingers of a population boom of the invasive pests. Although the bugs have been slowly moving into the area over the past few years, entomologists believe this will be the first year we see them in massive numbers in the Baltimore area. These spotted lanternfly nymphs were photographed in Stony Run Park in Baltimore. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)