Little Amal brings joy, hopeful message during stop in Baltimore

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet that represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl searching for her mother, arrived in Baltimore this weekend to spread the message of hope and love in honor of all displaced people. She is currently on a 6,000-mile journey across America for the next two months.
Amal walks for the hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced people of all ages roaming the world in search of safety, half of whom are children. The puppet brings people together through various cultural celebrations in neighborhoods where refugees have built communities.
Amal’s journey has been a long one, including visits to Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the United Kingdom in 2021, and Ukraine, Poland and the Netherlands in 2022. In the fall of 2022, Amal completed a journey through the five boroughs of New York City.
This weekend, Amal visited Mayor Brandon Scott at City Hall and received an Amal-sized library card, had an ice cream named after her at The Charmery at Rash Field, participated in a cultural dance at Patterson Park, and ended the visit learning about the rich Black arts and culture of Baltimore at the Love Groove Festival in West Baltimore.
Here are some images from the visit.
Residents and community in West Baltimore welcomed Amal today during @Lovegroovefest . Not every day a 12ft puppet comes to your neighborhood! pic.twitter.com/vne7FmLIFe— Kaitlin Newman (@KaitlinObscura) September 16, 2023
Little Amal serves as a beacon of unity, hope, and strength for immigrant communities across our nation. Her journey to Baltimore is a reminder of the struggles but more importantly the resilience of immigrant families across our city. pic.twitter.com/mbeUOapTek— Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) September 15, 2023
Little Amal got her ice cream cone in the Inner Harbor yesterday! What an amazing visit. @walkwithamal @WaterfrontPB @BaltimoreMD #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/ItQi1Kfarh— SoBo Peninsula Post (@SBmorePost) September 17, 2023
So, what IS Amal made of?
Little Amal’s body is made of moulded cane bound together and her head, arms and legs are made out of carbon fiber. Inside her torso, a puppeteer is on stilts and they operate her hips and control her head. Her arms are operated by two handlers on the outside.
In a mini YouTube documentary about the making of Amal, puppeteer Adrian Kohler of Handspring Puppet Company, the company that brought Little Amal to life, said, “These three people have to think the same character. If the person inside on the stilts decides to turn left, the other two have to respond immediately. They all have to think the same thought.”
Fellow creator and puppeteer Basil Jones followed up by saying, “We call that ‘group mind’, when three people are saying the same thing almost intuitively and when they click, the puppet becomes a very powerful communicator and empathizer.”
