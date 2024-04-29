Voters will go to the polls May 14 for the 2024 Maryland primary election. Among the races we’re following: primaries for Baltimore mayor and City Council seats, U.S. Senate and congressional districts, as well as school board elections in Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

In this subscriber-only virtual roundtable, viewers can ask questions of our journalists as they provide insights and perspectives on major issues and look ahead to November. Politics editor John O’Connor will moderate this conversation that includes Baltimore City Hall reporter Emily Sullivan; diversity, equity and inclusion reporter John-John Williams IV; and Pamela Wood, who covers Maryland politics and government.

