A junior aide to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin left his job amid allegations from right-wing outlets of personal sexual misconduct in a Senate building.

In a statement to Politico on Saturday, Cardin’s office said junior legislative aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by his office. Cardin’s office did not immediately respond to questions from The Baltimore Banner on Saturday.

“We will have no further comment on this personnel matter,” the Democrat’s office told Politico.

Maese-Czeropski’s departure from Cardin’s office came about 24 hours after right-wing figures on social media and the outlet The Daily Caller began circulating what it described as a tape of two men having sex in a Hart Senate Office Building hearing room where hearings for Supreme Court nominees were held and the 9/11 Commission met.

The Daily Caller, citing an anonymous source, identified one of the men as Maese-Czeropski. The American Spectator magazine previously identified a Cardin aide as being involved.

Maese-Czeropski posted on Linkedin late Friday night about the video. While not acknowledging he is the person in the video, the former aide described the current situation as “a difficult time for me” and wrote that he has “been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” Maese-Czeropski wrote. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

According to his Linkedin profile, Maese-Czeropski has worked for Cardin’s office as an aide or an assistant since 2021.

Cardin, head of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced in September he would not seek re-election after five decades in politics.