Zeke Cohen leads Nick Mosby and Shannon Sneed in the fundraising race for City Council president, reporting more than $520,000 available for the race to lead the council.

Mosby reported a balance of just under $200,000, while Sneed reported about $169,500 on hand. The former councilwoman tapped into a city program that matches donations for political candidates that eschew large donations and money from PACs and unions.

The next round of pre-primary campaign finance reports are due on April 4 and will encompass mid-January to early April. Another round will be due on May 3.

The primary is May 14. In deep-blue Baltimore, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 10-to-1, winning in the primary is tantamount to winning in November.

City Council president

Nick Mosby — The past two years have been slow for Mosby: he logged just one donation in 2022. This time last year, he reported having just under $15,000 in cash. Now, as the primary election approaches, he’s hitting the ground running: Most of his donations on this report were logged after early December.

David Bramble, the MCB developer tasked with revitalizing Harborplace, donated $2,000 to Mosby. The investors behind Cross Keys donated $1,000 through an LLC. John Paterakis and Stephen Paterakis, members of the bakery magnate family that developed Harbor East, each donated $1,000.

Sen. Antonio Hayes donated $2,500 through his campaign. Sheila Dixon and former mayor Jack Young donated $250 and $1,000, respectively, through their campaign accounts. Former mayor Kurt Schmoke gave $1,000. Baltimore City Solicitor Ebony Thompson gave $1,000.

The Baltimore Gas and Electric PAC donated $1,000. K.E.Y.S. Development gave $1,000. Spiniello Companies also gave $1,000. Desmond Stinnie, who operates the Baltimore City Voters Facebook group, gave $1,000.

Mark Sapperstein, the CEO of Walker Development, gave $6,000, the maximum individual contribution. So did Alex Smith of Atlas Restaurant Group. Mosby logged a total of 7 maximum donations, including from MCB Property Services, One Call Concepts, 3 R.E. Harrington Plumbing & Heating Co., Christina Ghani of Visit Baltimore, and Comm-Foods, Inc.

Zeke Cohen — Cohen currently represents the council’s 1st District and reported having $370,000 on hand in January of last year, before he publicly announced his campaign.

Ephrem Abebe of Ekiben gave $6,000. So did his parents, Dr. Joan Berzoff and Lewis Cohen. Giovanni Marcantoni of VOLO, Lesley Malin of Chesapeake Shakespeare Company and Betsy Krieger also donated the maximum individual donation. Businesses that gave the maximum include Canton Port Services LLC and Gold and Black LLC.

Del. Mark Edelson transferred Cohen $6,000 from his campaign account. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman gave $500, while Del. Jared Solomon of Montgomery County gave $2,000.

Cohen received $18,250 from state PACs.

The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #37 PAC donated $6,000, as did the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486 PAC. The Baltimore Fire Fighters, Local 734 PAC donated a total of $3,500. Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters PAC donated $2,000. The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Together PAC donated $500. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Associates’ PAC donated $250.

The UNITE HERE TIP State and Local Fund, an out-of-state-PAC, donated $6,000 to Cohen.

Shannon Sneed — Sneed is the first citywide candidate to tap into Baltimore’s Fair Election Fund. Council president candidates become eligible for the donation matching program by earning at least 250 qualifying contributions totaling $15,000. Participants must eschew donations from individuals that are larger than $150, as well as any money from political action committees, corporations, labor organizations, or a state or local central committee of a political party.

She currently has $169,464 on hand.

Notable donations include $100 from Councilman Antonio Glover, $150 from former Scott public safety official Shantay Jackson, $150 from Del. Caylin Young, and $150 from Paris Bienert, who ran unsuccessfully against Cohen in the 2020 1st District Democratic primary.

Sneed also received $100 from Kimberly Klacik, a two-time Republican nominee for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District. She lost both times to Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

1st District open seat

Cohen is giving up his seat representing Southeast Baltimore’s 1st District by running for council president. The district is traditionally home to one of the council’s highest-raising races; Cohen’s 2020 challenger Paris Bienert raised nearly six figures in her unsuccessful quest to unseat him.

Mark Parker — Parker is an Otterbein native who serves as a pastor at Breath of God Lutheran Church in Highlandtown and is running for the seat. He also ran in 2016 and lost to Cohen.

In a news release, Parker said he raised more than $120,000 and has about $135,000 cash on hand. About three-quarters of donations were less than $150.

“That tells me that we have a winning candidate and a winning message that people believe in; it tells me we have a campaign that feels accessible to people across the socioeconomic spectrum,” Tanner Halleran, Parker’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

Liam Davis — Davis is a Greektown resident worked in the office of then-City Council President Jack Young as chief clerk of the City Council before joining the city’s Department of Transportation as a legislative affairs manager in 2019 Bienert is now doing his fundraising.

He has $87,123 on hand. Notable donors include Alex and Eric Smith of Atlas Restaurant Group; each gave Davis the maximum individual contribution of $6,000.

Davis had about $27,000 on hand this time last year, while Parker had nearly twice that much cash.

“We’re about four months out now. That’s a ways away, and we’re hungry and ready to work,” Davis said.