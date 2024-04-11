Goucher College Poll, in partnership with The Baltimore Banner, surveyed Baltimore residents about crime, the economy, housing and other issues facing city residents, as well as their thoughts on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, impact and response. In addition, the poll also surveyed likely Democratic voters on their preferences in the race for mayor and City Council president.
The survey of 705 Baltimore registered voters was conducted by landline and cellphone from April 3 to April 7. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. The poll also surveyed 440 likely Democratic voters about the citywide primary. Those questions had a 4.7 percentage point margin of error.
Read the cross tabulations here.