Goucher College Poll, in partnership with The Baltimore Banner, surveyed Maryland residents about the U.S. Senate race, their thoughts on Gov. Wes Moore, the state of the state and more.

The survey of 800 Maryland registered voters was conducted by landline and cellphone from March 19 to March 24. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. The poll also surveyed 408 likely Democratic voters about the primary. Those questions had a 4.9 percentage point margin of error.

View the poll results by demographics here.

John O'Connor

john.oconnor@thebaltimorebanner.com

John O'Connor

John edits political coverage for The Baltimore Banner. Previously he's covered Washington, D.C. for WNYC public radio and politics and education in Maryland, South Carolina and Florida.

More from John O'Connor

Banner political notes: Olszewski vetoes zoning bill; third parties seek voting changes

Watch Gov. Wes Moore’s State of the State speech

More From The Banner

Larry Desantis poses for a portrait outside his workplace, Herman's Bakery, in Dundalk on March 28, 2024. Desantis was one of the last drivers to cross the bridge moments before it collapsed.

We spoke with one of the last drivers to cross the Key Bridge

Photo illustration shows EBT benefits card, cut into two pieces, emerging from torn-open business envelope. In the background is a blurry image of a woman standing in front of produce aisle holding an empty shopping basket, her back to us.

Bill proposal could unravel Maryland’s benefits theft reimbursement program

The Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after being struck by a ship overnight.

‘The whole bridge just fell down.’ The final minutes before the Key Bridge collapsed

Photo collage shows Pikesville High School sign with pixellated audio waves in the background.

Baltimore County principal’s racist comments faked by AI, experts say