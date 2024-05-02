The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Early voting in Maryland has begun. Voters will go to the polls this year with an open race for a U.S. Senate seat that could help determine control of the body. In addition, voters will choose all eight of the state’s U.S. Representatives — three of which are open seats.

Baltimore voters will decide on competitive races for mayor, City Council president and City Council members for Baltimore’s 14 districts.

Voters in Anne Arundel and Howard counties have school board primaries in select districts. is what you need to know.

Voter Guide: Everything you need to know to cast your ballot

When and where is early voting?

For the primary election, early voting will be held from Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., including weekends. You can vote at any early voting center in your county or Baltimore City.

A full list of early voting centers can be found here.

How do I vote early?

There is no special registration required for early voting. Simply go to an early voting location and bring a proof of address. If you are not registered to vote, you can do so at the early voting center.

As with mail-in ballots, there are no special circumstances that dictate eligibility for early voting. Anyone can participate, so long as they are eligible to vote in Maryland.

You can change your address at an early voting polling place, but not your party affiliation. If you changed your name, you will have to vote under your old name; you can fill out a form to change your registered name that will be processed after the election.

Early voting works the same as voting on Election Day. Once you arrive, you will check in with an election judge and be provided a ballot which you will use to vote.

If you vote early, you cannot vote on Election Day or by mail ballot.

Where do I vote if I plan on voting on Election Day?

You must vote at your assigned polling place on Election Day in the primary election. You can find your assigned polling place using the Voter Lookup tool online.