The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

What’s the job: The chief executive of Maryland’s largest city. The mayor is responsible for city services and agencies and also controls three votes on the city’s five-member spending board. The mayor is elected citywide to a four-year term.

Democrats

Name: “Uncle Wayne” Baker

Age: 60

(Handout)

Name: Wendy Bozel

Age: 62

Personal: Divorced mother of three adult daughters, Ida, Alex and Katrina.

Education: Associate’s degree from Baltimore City Community College. Bachelor’s degree from Towson State University. Master’s degree in education from Coppin State University.

Experience: Former president Upper Fells Point Neighborhood Association. Former director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and United Cerebral Palsy of Central Maryland. 10 years’ experience as a teacher in Baltimore public schools.

Endorsements: Maryland Forward Party.

Notable donors: Seeking public financing, not yet qualified.

(Handout)

Name: Texas Brown

Age: 50

Personal: Single with two adult daughters, Katherine and Kirstin. Currently lives in Texas, but is planning to return to Baltimore.

Education: Some high school

Experience: Service industry work at Six Flags AstroWorld, the National Aquarium and Waffle House. Campaign volunteer for U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Sylvester Turner, the former mayor of Houston.

Name: Sheila Dixon

Age: 70

Personal: Divorced. Mother of two adult children. Lives in Hunting Ridge neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.

Education: Graduate of Northwestern High School. Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Towson University. Master’s degree in educational management from the Johns Hopkins University.

Experience: Mayor of Baltimore, 2007 to 2010. President of the Baltimore City Council, 1999 to 2007. Baltimore City Councilwoman representing West Baltimore’s former District 4, 1987 to 1999. Since 2012, director of marketing for the Maryland Minority Contractors Association.

Endorsements: Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office Ivan Bates, Councilman Eric Costello, Del. Sandy Rosenberg.

Notable donors: Dr. Frederick Smith, a vice president at Sinclair Inc.; Alex and Eric Smith of Atlas Restaurant Group; Luetkemeyer family members Jean Prema, Annie Luetkemeyer, Mary Luetkemeyer and actress Julie Bowen; former Comptroller Joan Pratt; former Baltimore City Sheriff John W. Anderson; former Mayor Jack Young, and many others.

(Handout)

Name: Kevin P. Harris

Age: 40

Personal: Married. Father of one small child. Lives in Beechfield neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Associate’s degree in psychology from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Experience: Enrollment specialist at the Community College of Baltimore County since 2023. Constituent services liaison at Baltimore City Hall from 2021 to 2023. Enrollment specialist at CCBC from 2016 to 2021.

(Handout)

Name: Wendell Hill-Freeman

Age: 29

Personal: Single. Father to two small children.

Education: Graduated from Friendship Academy of Science and Technology.

Experience: CEO of ABM Direct Marketing Group.

Endorsements: The DMV Daily

Name: Yolanda Pulley

Age: 49

Personal: Single. Lives in Howard Park neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Experience: CEO at the nonprofit People Empowered By The Struggle.

(Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Brandon Scott

Age: 40

Personal: Engaged to fiancée Hana Pugh. Father to Charm and stepfather to Ceron. Lives in Hamilton neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore.

Education: Graduate Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. Bachelor’s degree, political science, from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Experience: Incumbent mayor since December 2020. Served as Baltimore City Council President from 2019 to 2020. Served as a Baltimore City Councilmember from 2011 to 2019, representing Northeast Baltimore. Aide to former mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.

Endorsements: Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO Council, IAFF Local 734 and IAFF Local 964, AFSCME.

Notable donors: MCB Real Estate, the company redeveloping Harborplace; Michael Beatty and Nathalie Beatty of Beatty Development Group; Jason Levien, the co-chairman of the D.C. United soccer team; Mark Sapperstein, the CEO of Walker Development; and others.

Name: Joseph E. Scott

Age: 62

Name: Keith B. Scott

Age: 59

(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Thiru Vignarajah

Age: 47

Personal: Divorced. Father to two adult children. Lives in Federal Hill neighborhood in South Baltimore.

Education: Graduate, Woodlawn High School. Bachelor’s degree, philosophy and political science, Yale University. Master’s degree, medical ethics, King’s College London.

Experience: Currently managing partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp. Partner at DLA Piper, 2017 to 2021. Deputy Attorney General, 2015 to 2016. Chief of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Major Investigations Unit, 2011 to 2015. Former Democratic candidate for mayor in 2020; former Democratic candidate for City State’s Attorney in 2018 and 2022.

Notable donors: Using public financing.

Bob Wallace (Handout)

Name: Bob Wallace

Age: 67

Personal: Married 46 years, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, lives in Mt. Vernon.

Education: Graduate, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. Bachelor’s degree, mechanical engineering and applied mechanics, University of Pennsylvania. Master’s degree, business administration, Dartmouth College.

Experience: Corporate Experience at IBM, DuPont, Procter & Gamble and Westinghouse Nuclear Center. Founder of BITHGROUP Technologies Inc., Bithenergy Inc., and EntreTeach Learning Systems, LLC. 2020 independent candidate for Baltimore mayor.

Endorsements: Hyattsville Mayor Robert Croslin

Notable donors: Wallace is largely self-funded.

Name: Yasuan Young

Age: 32

Republicans

(Handout)

Name: Michael Moore

Age: 39

Personal: Single, no children. Lives in Gardenville in Northeast Baltimore.

Education: Some college.

Experience: Grassroots vocational programs for youth.

(Handout)

Name: Donald E. Scoggins

Age: 78

Personal: Married, two adult sons, one grandson. Lives in Madison Park neighborhood in West Baltimore.

Education: Graduate of St. Emma Military Academy in Powhatan, Virginia. Bachelor’s degree, architecture, Hampton University. Master’s degree, urban planning, University of Pittsburgh.

Experience: Former associate director at Neighborhood Housing Services in Pittsburgh. Reached rank of second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, serving with U.S. Foreign Service, Military Advisory Group/Civil Operations Rural Development Support. Awarded the Bronze Star.

(Handout)

Name: Shannon Wright

Age: 57

Personal: Married, with four adult children and four grandchildren. Lives in Woodring.

Education: Virginia State University, Business and Economics. Mt. Calvary III Deliverance Outreach Ministries International Academy, Church Planting and Ministry Development.

Experience: Republican nominee for mayor in 2020.

Endorsements: Former Gov. Bob Ehrlich and Lt. Gov. Michael Steele.