What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 9th District includes West Baltimore neighborhoods such as Carrollton Ridge, Franklintown, Harlem Park, New Southwest/Mount Clare and Poppleton.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrats

John T. Bullock (Taneen Momeni)

Name: John T. Bullock

Age: 45

Personal: Homeowner and father of two sons.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, Hampton University; master’s degree, city and regional planning, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; doctorate degree, government and politics, University of Maryland, College Park.

Experience: Elected to Baltimore City Council in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Lecturer in urban politics and metropolitan studies at Towson University. Former neighborhood association president and nonprofit director.

Endorsements: Metropolitan Baltimore AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, AFSCME Maryland.

Notable donors: Sheriff Sam Cogen; state Sen. Marlon Amprey; Abell Foundation President Robert Embry; Baltimore firefighter union president Josh Fannon; businessman JP Grant; Caroline Hecker; Baltimore Elections Director Armstead Jones; MCB Property Services’ P. David Bramble; Whiting-Turner CEO Tim Regan; former Mayor Kurt Schmoke; developer Ernst Valery.

Questionnaire

Q: Do you support the proposed ballot measure that would reduce the size of the council from 14 districts to eight? Why or why not. A: No. The disadvantage of reduced size would be less representation from members who are required to cover a much larger area. While our city’s population has decreased over recent years, the volume and complexity of concerns has increased in many ways.

Q: How would you ensure the city has enough affordable housing? A: I am proud to have sponsored and passed the funding mechanism for Baltimore’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. These resources can be targeted toward affordable rental and homeownership options. Also, inclusionary units in newly constructed projects play a significant role in providing supply. The council must continue to support policies that pursue equitable development without displacement. We must work with developers to ensure the creation of both market-rate and subsidized housing units.

Q: What should Baltimore do to reduce the number of vacant properties? A: Baltimore should employ all available options for acquisition and disposition, including tools such as in rem foreclosure and fixed pricing. The city must continue utilizing state and local resources for demolition to clear neighborhoods of dangerous eyesores. We also need to heighten code enforcement for abandoned and nuisance properties that also attract illegal dumping and trash. Additionally, the receivership process could be tweaked along with streamlining inspections and permitting to make it easier to rehabilitate vacant houses.

Q: Do you support the Harborplace plans as proposed? Please explain your answer. A: Yes. Plans to build this mixed-use community reflect a more vibrant future and catalyst for growth. Given that the residential market drives and supports retail, an emphasis on local merchants is especially critical.

Q: What’s one bill you would introduce during your first year of the next term? Why that bill? A: A bill to change to the residential conversion process would be forthcoming. While I am proud to have introduced and passed over a dozen such bills, Baltimore’s system is out of step with most jurisdictions. Undoubtedly neighborhood input must be included, but we need a system that is more efficient and equitable.

Q: Do you support Renew Baltimore’s effort to cut property tax rates? Please explain your answer. A: No. The proposed immediate cut would have a drastic and negative impact on service delivery.

Q: In addition to your role as a City Council member, do you plan to work full time? Please list other sources of income. A: As a Lecturer at Towson University, I teach two classes — Urban Government & Politics and Metropolitan Studies.

Q: What is one new thing the council could do to support young people? A: The Youth Commission could be elevated and expanded in scope to propel a pipeline of new leadership. We could also work more to promote youth driven projects in our city’s neighborhoods.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am a homeowner and father raising two children here. I love Baltimore and want to see our city reach its full potential. This drives a determination to create a better environment for my sons and their future. The goal in continuing service on the City Council is to provide leadership that articulates community interests while creating effective public policy to move our neighborhoods and Baltimore City forward.

Sonia G. Eaddy (Taneen Momeni)

Name: Sonia G. Eaddy

Age: 60

Personal: Married with five children, thirteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Third-generation resident of Poppleton, daughter of renown arabber, Donald “China” Waugh, and have been an advocate for neighborhoods of Baltimore City since 2004. In 2017, I became the Community Association President of Poppleton Now!, to empower the residents of my neighborhood oppressed by eminent domain. In 2022, I became the president of the Southwest Partnership Inc. to continue empowering residents and collaborating with city agencies to realize the vision of each of the seven communities. Currently, I am a board member to the Caregiver Advisory Board (UMB-Family Connection), Southwest Sports and Fitness Alliance (SSFA), St Luke’s Youth Center (SLYC), and am an elder evangelist at O’ Taste and See Apostolic Faith Church and Ministries on West North Avenue.

Education: Graduate of Carver Vo-Tech High School; bachelor’s degree, theology. Participated in leadership training with Neighborhood Leadership Institute for community organizing and equitable development.

Experience: Operated local convenience markets and food service businesses. With my husband I own rental properties and manage real estate assets. I have been an organizer for over 20 years through my neighborhood association, helping to empower homeowners to fight against displacement and to fight equitable development. Led the charge to fight for the reopening of community rec center, which had been closed for over twenty years.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Name: Matthew K. Johnson

Age: Did not respond

Personal: Did not respond

Education: Did not respond

Experience: Did not respond

Endorsements: Did not respond

Notable donors: Did not respond

Venroy July (Handout)

Name: Venroy July

Age: 41

Personal: Has a 4-month-old daughter, Emani July, with partner Emmanuela Mathurin.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and economics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; graduate of Duke University School of Law.

Experience: Partner at Dickinson Wright PLLC in the Corporate and Finance Group. Previously at Miles & Stockbridge P.C., Hogan Lovells US LLP, and Dickstein Shapiro PLLC.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Do you support the proposed ballot measure that would reduce the size of the council from 14 districts to eight? Why or why not. A: I do not. In districts such as District 9 that have not received much attention, consolidating the districts could only serve to exacerbate the situation and the potential for the concerns of the residents to be lost.

Q: How would you ensure the city has enough affordable housing? A: In Baltimore in particular, we should consider allowing market forces to dictate some aspects of affordability. Rather than requirements regarding percentage of affordability, we should increase incentives for development of affordable housing and change the narrative around the possibility of ownership in Baltimore.

Q: What should Baltimore do to reduce the number of vacant properties? A: Baltimore should utilize the vacant properties to partner with community associations to facilitate not only training of contractors, but to provide incentives to address vacancies and affordability as compared to other housing in the region.

Q: Do you support the Harborplace plans as proposed? Please explain your answer. A: As I do not understand all of the economic factors that went into the determination by the developer, I do trust that the developer has good intentions for the city and a vision for where the city is going.

Q: What’s one bill you would introduce during your first year of the next term? Why that bill? A: All building permits for significant development in communities should first be presented to the community for consideration for a set period.

Q: Do you support Renew Baltimore’s effort to cut property tax rates? Please explain your answer. A: No. I do believe that the property taxes have to be reduced but I do believe that this will occur after attracting new residents rather than vice versa.

Q: In addition to your role as a City Council member, do you plan to work full time? Please list other sources of income. A: I do plan to continue my day job, which I believe actually inures to the benefit of the constituents of the 9th.

Q: What is one new thing the council could do to support young people? A: By providing incentives for living in the city and helping to finance projects that will serve to attract younger people.