A: Build more housing in every neighborhood and at every price point. There’s plenty of housing that would be affordable if the value wasn’t being driven up by demand outpacing supply, and there are plenty of places where we could be adding high-quality housing inexpensively, so that it’s affordable without quota mandates or subsidies. If only we would stop prohibiting it. 70% of the residential zoned land in the city today is prohibited from ever providing any more housing than already exists today. That means that we need to meet all of our current needs and all future demand on just 30% of the residential land and on commercial properties that allow for many other necessary uses. We are so constrained by this that the types of housing, and places where housing can be constructed, cannot possibly meet our needs. The result is that we have manufactured scarcity, and basic economic market principles have driven up the cost of housing–rents, sales prices, and taxes–for everyone. We need zoning reform that will allow for more diverse and efficient housing throughout the city. That’s why I’ve introduced the Abundant Housing Act, to get us out of our own way.