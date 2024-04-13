What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 7th Congressional District includes most of Baltimore County, a portion of Carroll County and a small piece of Baltimore.
Democrats
Name: Tashi Kimandus Davis
Birthday: 48
Personal: Widowed, 2 children
Education: Bachelor’s degree, criminal justice, Morgan State University; master’s degree, business operations management, American Intercontinental University.
Experience: 2022 7th Congressional District candidate, United States Navy veteran, former police officer, and author of “The Waters Edge,” Research and Technology Lead for the Department of Defense Joint Strike Fighter Program.
Endorsements: None
Notable donors: None
Questionnaire
A: No.
A: No.
A: Yes.
A: Yes.
A: I believe crisis is a strong word. However, I do believe that the border is providing us with many exigent circumstances. My recommendation is a much greater, legislated and resourced effort, purposed for a complete shut down of the border. Our infrastructural requirements can no longer justify the mass accommodation of migrants, while our (own) homeless and poor go unattended.
A: I would’ve voted for the bipartisan Immigration Bill. Like I said, we need greater resources at the border and the bill would’ve provided such. Was it a perfect bill, no I don’t think so. But it was a great start.
A: As a (current) Government employee, and someone who lives under the threat of shutdowns (without pay), I believe that the ONLY solution, in these matters, is removal of off-time/breaks during resolution findings. Too many Americans are living check to check, and Marylanders (government employed or otherwise) are no different. And our proximity to the Capital, its several government agencies, and supporting institutions/organizations makes the entire region an affected area. I would stay until the resolution was found! No weekends, no breaks!
A: A mutual ceasefire would be beginning of resolution in the Gaza region. Next would be diplomatic negotiations between the warring factions. Then, reparations and placement of affected civilians. And as a trusted ally of Israel, the U.S. should be at the forefront for these efforts.
A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.
A: As an owner of an AR-15, I couldn’t, in good conscience, support a nationwide ban of semiautomatic rifles. My reason is (and remains) that the weapon is a tool and should not be judged for its misuse. That said, it’s past time for gun-law reform, stronger and lengthier background checks/investigations, and (much) harsher enforcement and penalties for perpetrators of gun related crimes and violence.
A: I much prefer the term hired than elected. Though the appointment is through the election process. That said, the 7th Congressional has long suffered programmatic failures and mismanagement. And that is due (greatly) in part to unqualified leadership in (elected) positions. I will devote my time and resources to fixing the programmatic failures our District has been experiencing for (almost) a half century now. Hire me! I’ll work!
Name: Kweisi Mfume
Birthday: 75
Personal: Married with six children
Education: B.S. Morgan State University; M.A. in international/global studies, the Johns Hopkins University.
Experience: Incumbent Rep. for MD-07; former president and CEO of the NAACP; chairman, board of regents of Morgan State University
Endorsements:
Notable donors: American Crystal Sugar, American Association for Justice, American Federation of State/County/Municipal Employees, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Home Depot.
Questionnaire
A: No.
A: No.
A: Yes.
A: Yes.
A: Yes, there is and has been a real problem at our southern border. I support working to create a well-reasoned and verifiable pathway to citizenship for immigrants through the legislative process.
A: Yes.
A: Sadly, the last five government shutdowns took place when Republicans controlled the U.S. House of Representatives. I continue to advocate for a commonsense, bipartisan approach to funding the government. This task is admittedly made more difficult when there are Republican members of Congress publicly willing to shut down the government.
A: The United States, alongside the United Nations, should lead diplomatic discussions aimed at obtaining and sustaining a lasting peace in Gaza. There must be safe, consistent, and reliable humanitarian aid in Gaza. The killing of innocent citizens on both sides must end. I continue to support a ceasefire and the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel.
A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.
A: Absolutely. I voted for the only assault weapons ban that became law and since its expiration, I have consistently advocated to reinstate that ban.
A: Experience matters. Leadership matters. Knowing why you serve matters. Knowing how to serve matters. Having a record of getting things done matters. My job performance shows I excel when you consider each of those criteria. I ask for the opportunity to continue working for the People of greater Baltimore.
Republicans
Name: Scott M. Collier
Age: 60
Personal: Married
Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.
Name: Wayne “For Freedom” McNeal
Age: 42
Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.
Name: Lorrie A. Sigley
Age: 57
Personal: Widowed, 4 kids
Education: Certificate in health care, Community College of Baltimore County.
Experience: Volunteer work with Bernie Sanders.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None.
Questionnaire
A: No.
A: Yes.
A: No.
A: No.
A: YES, CLOSE THE DAMN BORDERS.
A: NO.
A: VOTE ON EVERYTHING ITEM BY ITEM.
A: MIND OUR OWN BUSINESS.
A: None of the above.
A: NO, WE HAVE THE SECOND AMENDMENT.
A: I AM ALL ABOUT AMERICANS FIRST!!!!! I’M NOT BOUGHT AND PAID FOR. I WANT MY KIDS TO HAVE A COUNTRY TO GROW UP IN.