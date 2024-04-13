What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 2nd District includes East Baltimore neighborhoods such as Armistead Gardens, Belair-Edison, Highlandtown and Overlea.
Democrats
Name: India Carter
Age: 28
Personal: Single with no children. Currently lives in Cedonia in Northeast Baltimore.
Education: Graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Currently studying to be a nurse practitioner at Baltimore City Community College.
Experience: Leasing consultant at Liberty Group.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None.
Questionnaire
Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.
Name: Danielle McCray
Age: 38
Personal: Currently resides in the Waltherson community.
Education: Graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.
Experience: Appointed by the council to represent the 2nd District after then-Councilman Brandon Scott became City Council president in 2019; co-founder of the B.E.S.T Democratic Club; aide to Scott.
Endorsements:
Notable donors: AFSCME; Unite Here Local 7; Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Citizens’ Health initiative; Constellation Energy; Timothy J. Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner.
Questionnaire
Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.
Name: Andy Zipay
Age: 41
Personal: Lives in East Rosemont with his partner of 12 years.
Education: Graduate of Glen Burnie High school; bachelor’s degree, social work, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Experience: Social worker at Chase Brexton Health Care; social worker at Health Care for the Homeless; candidate for House of Delegates in 2018.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None.
Questionnaire
Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.