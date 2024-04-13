The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 2nd District includes East Baltimore neighborhoods such as Armistead Gardens, Belair-Edison, Highlandtown and Overlea.

Look up your City Council district here.

Democrats

Name: India Carter

Age: 28

Personal: Single with no children. Currently lives in Cedonia in Northeast Baltimore.

Education: Graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. Currently studying to be a nurse practitioner at Baltimore City Community College.

Experience: Leasing consultant at Liberty Group.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Danielle McCray represents the 2nd District. (Handout)

Name: Danielle McCray

Age: 38

Personal: Currently resides in the Waltherson community.

Education: Graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Experience: Appointed by the council to represent the 2nd District after then-Councilman Brandon Scott became City Council president in 2019; co-founder of the B.E.S.T Democratic Club; aide to Scott.

Endorsements:

Notable donors: AFSCME; Unite Here Local 7; Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Citizens’ Health initiative; Constellation Energy; Timothy J. Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Name: Andy Zipay

Age: 41

Personal: Lives in East Rosemont with his partner of 12 years.

Education: Graduate of Glen Burnie High school; bachelor’s degree, social work, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Experience: Social worker at Chase Brexton Health Care; social worker at Health Care for the Homeless; candidate for House of Delegates in 2018.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.