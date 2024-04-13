What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 7th District includes neighborhoods such as Coppin Heights, Hoes Heights, Penn North, Sandtown-Winchester and Woodberry.
Look up your City Council district here.
Democrats
Name: Tori Rose
Age: 40.
Personal: Mom of two, lives in Historic Hanlon.
Education: Graduate of Western High School; bachelor’s degree, history and government, Bowie State University. Masters in Educational Leadership and Human Development at University of Texas at San Antonio.
Experience: Human resources management at U.S. Office of Personnel Management; founder of We Read. We Lead; Community schools site specialist and educator at Baltimore City Public Schools; lead human resources specialist at Social Security Administration.
Endorsements: Did not respond.
Notable donors: None.
Questionnaire
A: As a councilwoman, if the measure were to proceed to a referendum, I am committed to supporting the expressed will of my community with the community’s best interest in mind. My foremost priority lies in ensuring that every resident is fairly and sufficiently represented throughout this process.
A: As councilwoman I will partner with housing advocacy organizations and nonprofits that focus on affordable housing and community development that can provide valuable insights into existing legislation and advocacy efforts. I will focus on the $20 million in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, to investigate how it is administered. It is important to understand the availability and allocation of these funds and use that data to help inform my advocacy efforts for the support of potential projects. I would like to create an Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to oversee these initiatives as a proactive step. EDCs can play a vital role in coordinating economic development efforts, fostering public-private partnerships, and implementing strategies for community growth.
A: I will prioritize the allocation of the remaining ARPA funds towards tackling the persistent challenge of vacant properties in our city. With the resources at our disposal, we have a unique opportunity to enact tangible change and revitalize our neighborhoods. Baltimore’s vacant properties not only blight our communities but also pose significant safety hazards and hinder economic growth. By strategically investing in initiatives aimed at reducing vacant properties, we can breathe new life into neglected areas, attract new residents, and stimulate local businesses. We must recognize that addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach. Funding could be allocated towards rehabilitation programs, incentivizing property owners to refurbish vacant buildings, or even exploring innovative solutions such as community land trusts. Additionally, investing in job training programs for residents to participate in property rehabilitation efforts can provide both employment opportunities and a sense of ownership in revitalizing their own neighborhoods.
A: I respectfully oppose the plan to demolish the Harbor Place Pavilions. My stance is rooted in a firm belief in the preservation and maintenance of public spaces for the benefit of the community. It is crucial to uphold the accessibility of these areas for public use, fostering a sense of inclusivity and community engagement. Therefore, I advocate for alternative solutions that uphold the integrity of our public spaces while addressing any concerns regarding the Pavilions’ upkeep.
A: One bill I would introduce during my first year of the next term is a bill to implement a moratorium on closing schools. School closings should stop until we can better identify the data around enrollment trends and projections, academic achievement data, financial implications of school closures, consider community input and feedback, and make the appropriate equity considerations.
A: As a representative of our community, I would be proud to voice my support for Renew Baltimore’s initiative to reduce property tax rates. Lowering these rates will not only alleviate the financial burden on our residents but also foster economic growth and attract new investments to our city. I commit to working alongside Renew Baltimore and my fellow council members to ensure that this important endeavor moves forward, benefiting all members of our community. I would also lean toward tax concessions for our seniors and disabled homeowners who have owned their homes for more than 25 years.
A: I plan on being a full-time City Council Member.
A: One new initiative the council could undertake to support young people in Baltimore City is to establish a mentorship program that pairs young residents with professionals and community leaders in various fields of interest. This mentorship program could provide guidance, support, and valuable connections to help young people navigate their educational and career paths, as well as address any challenges they may face in their personal development. By fostering positive relationships between mentors and mentees, the council can empower young residents to achieve their goals and contribute positively to their communities. Additionally, such a program could help bridge the gap between generations, promote civic engagement and strengthen social cohesion within Baltimore City.
A: Voters should elect me because I am qualified to effectively serve my community. My background makes me an ideal candidate. My experience in public service demonstrates my commitment to serving others and understanding the needs of my community. I have valuable insights into how to navigate bureaucratic systems and enact meaningful change. My years of experience in government work provide me with a deep understanding of policies that impact the lives of residents. This expertise is crucial for addressing issues related to social welfare and other vital services that directly affect the well-being of constituents. As a previous educator, I possess valuable skills in communication, problem-solving and community engagement. My experience working with students and families gives me a unique perspective on the challenges facing local schools and the broader educational system. I will advocate for policies that prioritize the needs of students and educators, ensuring that every child has access to quality education. Being from and now raising my family in District 7, I have a personal stake in its success and prosperity. I have intimate knowledge of my community’s aspirations which allows me to represent the community’s interests authentically. Voters can trust that I will prioritize their needs.
Name: James Torrence
James Torrence did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.
Education: Carver Vocational Technical High School; Towson University.
Experience: Served on Baltimore City Council since 2020; legislative aide and chief of staff to state Sen. Verna L. Jones-Rodwell.
Notable donors: 1199 SEIU; lobbyist Gerry Evans; former state Del. Keiffer Mitchell; Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner; Baltimore Gas and Electric PAC; Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734 PAC; International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37 PAC; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486 PAC
Republicans
Name: Christopher Michael Anderson
Christopher Michael Anderson did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.