A: I support the GBC/City/BUILD plan to raise billions of dollars to rehab vacant and abandoned properties. That is only part of the puzzle. We need to be sure our permit office is effective so that rehabbers get proper permits, we need more tools like Baltimore’s Land Bank to expedite acquisition of vacant properties through In Rem foreclosure (when the liens exceed the value of the property the City can foreclose - and we are expanding that to be when the liens are below the value of the property). Disposition of properties should be done in a strategic and intentional way to ensure that all residents in Baltimore benefit and that we provide the housing the residents who want to move here want. The Land Bank is extremely important to work alongside DHCD for this purpose, because this crisis is so vast and connected to everything else. The goal is not just to sell properties to anyone, but to sell properties to those who will do the work in a whole block solution for maximum impact, while also ensuring that residents can purchase and rehab for their own wealth building. More tools are needed, not less.