What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 1st Congressional District includes the entirety of the Eastern Shore, Cecil and Harford counties and a portion of northeast Baltimore County.
Find your congressional district here.
Democrats
Name: Blane H. Miller III
Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.
Education: Graduate, Havre de Grace High School.
Experience: U.S. Navy veteran, worked as a high-speed photographer and deep-water diver for a military contractor at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Owns a construction consulting company.
Name: Blessing T. Oluwadare
Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.
Republicans
Name: Chris Bruneau Sr.
Did not respond to biographical questions.
Age: 46.
Personal: Married with two children.
Education: Master’s degree, English, Tribhuvan University; doctorate, the Johns Hopkins University.
Experience: 2019-current, member of the House of Delegates from 8th District; 2023-current, chair of the Maryland Legislative Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Caucus.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None.
Questionnaire
A: Yes.
A: Yes.
A: No.
A: No.
A: Article 1, Section of the U.S. Constitution. Congress has the sole authority; To provide for calling forth the militia to execute the laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections, and repel invasions. The solution is right in front us, but no one is taking action. I am running for office to be a person of action.
A: These are all political stunts motivated by selfish demands for reelection. Reforming the laws is not going to stop the invasion. It is a waste of time and effort to even write the legislation.
A: First, a federal government shutdown poses no immediate threat to Maryland families. There is only one solution to break the cycle of haphazard spending by Congress: a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced budget and eliminating continuing resolution spending.
A: The United States does not negotiate with terrorists; nor does Israel. So, unless the terrorists surrender, so-called “peace” will only be achieved through war. What is happening in Gaza is not new. Every war fought in the history of the world has resulted in death, injury, refugees, destroyed homes, hunger and the list goes on. Until human beings stop hating and killing each other over their selfish ideologies, wars will continue.
A: None of the above.
A: No. It is the right of all U.S. citizens to bear arms.
A: I am pragmatic, I tell the truth. I am running for office to serve the people of this district.
Name: Andy Harris
Age: 65.
Personal: Married with five children.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, biology, the Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree, health science, the Johns Hopkins University; graduate of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Experience: Member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 1st District since 2011. Previously served in the Maryland state Senate. Navy veteran. Obstetric anesthesiologist.
Notable donors: House Freedom Fund; businessman Richard Uihlein; AIPAC; Charles, John, Stephen and William Paterakis; former Bell Nursery CEO and former Maryland Stadium Authority board member Gary Mangum.
Questionnaire
Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.
Name: Michael Scott Lemon
Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.