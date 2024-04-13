A: I am running for 1st District City Council because I know City Hall desperately needs experienced leadership at the helm and I feel very strongly that I am the best candidate to do just that. Being an effective public servant and longtime community leader, I feel as though I am uniquely qualified to serve as an effective City Councilmember starting on my first day in office, ready to tackle complicated problems that impact the lives of all Baltimoreans. With over a decade of experience working for Baltimore City, I have served in numerous constituent service, legislative and policy roles within our local government including: City Council President’s Office Community Liaison (Districts 1, 2, 3, and 11) Chief Clerk of the City Council, Council President’s Office Legislative Assistant, and Legislative Affairs Manager of the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. I have also served in a volunteer capacity as Reading Partners Tutor (2012 - 2018), John Ruhrah Youth Baseball Coach (2015 - 2016), MTA Citizens Advisory Committee Chair (2017 - 2019), President of Greektown Neighborhood Association (2016 -2020), and Live Baltimore Board Member (2019 - Present). There are 3 candidates running for City Council in District 1. All 3 of us have extensive community service experience. The key difference with me is my extensive experience within City Government, and proven track record of advancing impactful legislation and policy. Looking at this logically I am the most prepared to be an effective Councilmember starting from the very first day. How often does one have the opportunity to elect a candidate who is the youngest in the race but also the most experienced? This is a unique opportunity for voters and I can’t wait to get to work on your behalf!