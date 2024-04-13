What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 3rd Congressional District includes all of Howard County, the northern portion of Anne Arundel County and a small piece of Carroll County.

Democrats

(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Mark S. Chang

Age: 47

Personal: Single, no children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, psychology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; master’s degree, business administration, Loyola University Maryland.

Experience: Member of House of Delegates, District 32, 2015-present; community liaison for the Anne Arundel County Government; legislative aide to Sen. James E. DeGrange Sr., of District 32, Anne Arundel County.

Endorsements: Del. Sandy Bartlett

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, as a son of immigrants, I understand the challenges experienced by our immigrant population. I support comprehensive immigration reform that focuses on streamlining the process of legal permanent residency, creating a fair pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in this country, and protections for DREAMers. I support raising caps on visas that can help attract the brightest and the best the world has to our nation.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes, I believe the bipartisan bill would have opened new opportunities for immigrants to pursue legal migration. In addition, the bill would have tightened asylum rules and allowed for increased security along the borders. Across the globe, the bill would have appropriated billions in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: As Vice Chair of the budget committee in the Maryland General Assembly, I know firsthand the negative effects of the threat of full or partial government shutdowns. With our state’s proximity to Washington, D.C. and the vast amount of federal assets in Maryland, our state is very sensitive to budget constraints on the federal level. In the state legislature, I supported fiscal measures to aid workers affected by government shutdowns. I believe the budget is a reflection of our values, and I have the utmost respect for our federal public servants. In Congress, I would work in a bipartisan manner to avoid any level of government shutdowns. In addition, I would work on measures to provide relief to our federal workers if any type of shutdown occurs in the future.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: It is imperative that Hamas be removed by diplomatic, political and military engagement. All the hostages must be released immediately. The U.S. must continue providing humanitarian relief for Gaza civilians. Through extensive diplomacy, the framework for a two-state solution is needed for long-term peace in Gaza. To prevent regional escalation, diplomatic and military engagements are needed to prevent evil forces from escalating the crisis.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, in Congress, I will support universal background checks for gun purchases and restoration of the ban on military style assault weapons and high capacity magazines. I believe that it should be harder, not easier, for felons, domestic abusers, and terrorists to buy dangerous weapons.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: As a lifelong resident of the U.S. Congressional District 3, I know firsthand the needs of our diverse communities. As a son of immigrants, my personal experiences of being underrepresented and economically disadvantaged have instilled in me the passion to fight for justice in my public service career. As Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee in the Maryland General Assembly, I have worked extensively with constituents and communities on infrastructure investments, education, healthcare and public safety funding and policies.

Name: Michael Coburn

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Malcolm Thomas Colombo

Age: 31

Personal: Single, no children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, Youngstown State University.

Experience: None.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: I believe we need to address the issue of exploiting immigrant workers. This can be enforced by strengthen regulations, and ensure corporations do not continue the trend. Expanding work visas to make it easier for workers who are only seeking employment and not a permanent residence. The next step would be expanding the resources — judges, attorneys, ect. — needed for our asylum system to ensure a humanitarian approach can be the main focus. Then working with the foreign countries to help stabilize those communities. I also support expanding surveillance between the ports of entry through the use of modern technologies to modernize our approach. And ensure those found crossing are given a fair chance to seek entry into our country.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I would have voted against in its current form. The bill lacked the necessary humanitarian reforms that are badly needed at the border.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I propose that if a government shutdown were to happen then a loss of salary, for the entire duration of the shutdown, should be levied against the members of Congress. Any hardships put onto the populace due to lack of action from Congress must also be felt by the members of Congress.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Our campaign is fully behind a cease fire in Gaza. But not only a ceasefire, I think it is imperative that the United States fully commits to bringing a state to the Palestinian people. We must proceed with the beginning stages of cultivating a working partnership between Israel and a newly formed Palestinian state. But also understand that the beginnings of a new state are a delicate process just as they were for us at the end of the Revolution. We need to ensure that a new government will have the interests of the Palestinian people at the forefront while also getting a commitment to peace and safety for the Israeli citizens as well.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, the tragedy communities continue to face must be addressed.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I come from a working-class family. Despite their hard work we depended on government assistance in every form. I come from the kind of working-class family that are given promises every election to only be left empty handed after election day. I am here to build a future where this no longer continues for any American. Families like mine are not in a place to inherit a generational wealth that leaves without want. However, there are many things that our families are in line to inherit. We stand to inherit an economy where wages are stagnant even though the cost of living continuously rises. A planet with a rapidly changing climate, plastic-filled oceans, and smog-filled air. A judicial system that is only as fair as the color of your skin. I want to inspire a new generation not limited by age but born of moral courage. To enact the necessary reforms that are vital to the growth of a modern society. It is our moral obligation to ensure that it does. Archimedes said “Give me a place to stand and I will move the world.” Give this new generation the support it needs, and we will move the country.

Name: Abigail Diehl

Age: 42

Personal: Single, no children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, business management, East Carolina University.

Experience: Founder, Diehl’s Produce Eastport; Founder/CEO of Sunny’s C’s LLC; Founder of Sunshine Connect LLC

Endorsements: Former state Sen. John Astle; Former chairman of Maryland Board of Physicians Damian Freas, South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: There is, indeed, a public health, public safety and humanitarian crisis at the southern border. It has been made worse by the once-unimaginable cruelty and callousness of many of our nation’s elected leaders. Migrants have been vilified as criminals, dehumanized as invaders and even deprived of education and health care simply because they want a better life for their children. While it was not a perfect solution to the crisis, I believe the recent, bipartisan immigration bill would have been a sensible starting point. It would have authorized the President to close the southwest Border when the number of migrant crossings exceed capacity. It would have streamlined the process by which migrants received their work authorizations. It would have reduced the waiting period for asylum seekers from 5-7 years to six months, and it would have enhanced our national security through investments in more fentanyl inspection machines, more border patrol agents and more immigration judges. Finally, it would have expanded existing pathways to lawful citizenship in a way that kept families together during their waiting period. The fact that it was defeated at the insistence of Donald Trump further illustrates why House Republicans simply cannot be trusted to govern.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I would. For the reasons offered in my previous response, I believe this bill, while imperfect, represented the progress that can occur when leaders of both parties work collaboratively and in good faith. This legislation was notable for its sense of balance. It would have provided a more humane environment for children and families waiting to have their cases heard, while adding the judicial personnel needed to adjudicate those cases more quickly. At the same time, it added more border patrol agents and inspectors to prevent the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. while strengthening criminal sanctions for fentanyl trafficking. It expanded the pathways to citizenship by increasing the number of available family and work-based visas, while dramatically streamlining the process by which migrants apply for, and receive, their work permits. In other words, it balanced the humane and compassionate treatment of migrants with important investments in crime prevention and law enforcement. Finally, the bill recognized the sweeping contributions of America’s immigrant population to our nation’s economy, and initiated practical steps to integrate them into the workforce as quickly as possible.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: As a small business owner, I see the effects of this constant political gamesmanship on household spending decisions, which has serious consequences for local employers and local jobs. Unfortunately, my perspective as a small business owner is currently underrepresented in Congress. Contrary to what the professional politicians may believe, these are not merely harmless skirmishes that allow them to pander to their favorite interest groups and most extreme constituents. I will provide a much-needed reality check by emphasizing the human costs of this self-inflicted volatility. I will speak to the reputational damage that is inflicted upon the United States — from our adversaries who benefit from our political dysfunction, to the bond ratings agencies who have grown increasingly concerned about America’s financial stability. We must have the shared political will to get America’s fiscal house in order. And to do that, we must do a better job of engaging the American people who may have “tuned out the noise.” I will speak to the magnitude of the problem, while working with my colleagues on a fiscal strategy that eliminates inappropriate and wasteful spending while preserving responsible investments in education, public safety, sustainability, national security and other essential priorities.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The United States has a moral obligation to provide humanitarian assistance to families who have endured catastrophic suffering and loss of life. Furthermore, we must our hard-earned influence within the region to safeguard our national interests. Finally, I believe it is perfectly reasonable to acknowledge the failed policies of Prime Minister Netanyahu and advocate for reforms. However, we must not lose sight of the fact that Hamas is one of the world’s deadliest terrorist organizations, financed exclusively by Iran and established solely to eradicate Jews from the face of the earth. It was Hamas that initiated the current humanitarian catastrophe with its acts of unprovoked genocide against Israel last October. While we must take immediate and sustained action to provide food, water, shelter, clothing, medicine and other human essentials to innocent people who are dying in front of our eyes, so too must we use our regional and global influence to ensure that every Israeli hostage is returned safety and that the Hamas is removed from power.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: I would strongly support a national ban, and will do everything within my power to make it happen. There were 650 mass shootings in the United States in 2023, making it the second worst year on record, and we are already on pace for a similar outcome in 2024. According to the national Gun Violence Archive, nearly 110 people are shot to death each day. This just cannot continue. The most important and fundamental role of government is to keep its citizens safe, and on this front our elected leaders in Washington have abjectly failed. These assault weapons have no place in civilian life. They are neither appropriate for home security nor suitable for hunting. Their sole purpose in civilian life is to take the lives of others in the grisliest manner possible, at the expense of lost lives, shattered families and prohibitive costs to taxpayers. I will fight tirelessly for a new federal assault weapons ban. I will also sponsor legislation that closes loopholes within federal law, which allows one in five people to purchase guns without background checks. I will work to close, for example, online sales loophole, the gun show loophole, the so-called “Boyfriend Loophole” and others.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am a small-business owner and community advocate, and not a career politician. I have worked with our state and local governments in support of healthier food, safer drinking water and a cleaner Chesapeake Bay. This includes successful efforts to make it easier for local farmers to sell produce in local markets. In 2022, I worked to have the legalization of adult-use cannabis included on Maryland’s general election ballot, where it passed with more than 67 percent. Following approval, I worked with state leaders on regulations that ensure an equitable marketplace and responsible product consumption. As an independent businesswoman, I can only succeed by working as a team with my customers, suppliers and employees. As a public interest advocate, I must be able to reach across the aisle and work with those who have different beliefs. That is not happening now in Congress. Too many members cater only to their most extreme partisan bases, rather than acting in the best interests of all of their constituents. I represent something different. I will bring my proven ability to collaborate and achieve real results to Washington, where I will only answer to those who have hired me to serve.

Name: Juan Dominguez

Age: 57

Personal: Married with two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, national security of public affairs, U.S. Military Academy at West Point; master’s degree, business management, Troy University.

Experience: Councilman of Bogota, New Jersey 1996-1998; vice president of sales in customer service for Breezeline

Endorsements: Latino Victory.

Notable donors: none.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes. More resources and bi-partisan legislation is needed ASAP.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes. It’s a start, it’s not perfect, but it’s a start.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I would vote against any CR if elected regardless of what party controls the House. It is a disgrace that we can’t approve a budget on time. Until we say enough is enough the insanity will continue. No small business, corporation, or household operates like this. When did this become OK?

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The president should go to the region and not leave until we have a ceasefire and a go forward framework.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes. Weapons of mass destruction are not a right. The right to bear arms is.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: The definition of insanity is voting for career politicians (all of my legislative opponents) and expecting a different outcome. Most if not all of them will not work in a bi-partisan fashion and things will remain the same. I’m not beholden to special interest or big money as many of them are — vote for courage and change, vote for Juan Dominguez. Oh — and I live in the district as well!

Name: Lindsay Donahue

Age: 42

Personal: Married, three children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, English, Catawba College.

Experience: No political experience.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, I do think there is a border crisis. I would work to implement a clear path to citizenship for immigrants. I believe allocating more resources to work on citizenship would speed up the process. The goal here would be twofold: not ‘lose track’ of applicants and also get those who qualify legalized. Further, I would even potentially support the US trying to help stabilize Central America. I think over time, we would see less people trying to flee the volatile situation to the US as well as potentially address drug trafficking into the United States.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes, the legislation offered significant change to current policy that would help abate the border crisis. Increasing the amount of people allotted visas and removing the per-country cap both directly address what is happening at the southern border.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: This pay-as-you-go government is not for the long term. Rather than setting up an annual budget, I would encourage leadership to adopt a two- or four-year budget to reduce the possibility of last-minute updates, changes, and loss of funding.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I support a cease-fire. I know that puts trust in Hamas obeying the order, but it is our best first step. I do not support continuing to fund Israel while this war is going on. Can we work with surrounding countries to establish a path to freedom for Palestinians? Considering our volatile history in that region, I’m not sure that is possible. Something must be done and blindly supporting Israel without questioning their tactics is not the best idea for the US.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, absolutely. Semi-automatic rifles have no place in our country. They are intended for aggressive warfare situations and should not be held by private citizens.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am incredibly passionate about the legislation I want to implement: • universal healthcare • gun reform • fighting the billionaires/resolving income inequality I know there are ways we can do this and I would do everything in my power to push these changes forward. Further, because I do not have a political background, I bring a fresh perspective that established politicians may have disregarded. For example, I think we need to get rid of the Electoral College and have every voter’s voice heard. With regard to Israel, I would not blindly side with Israel; in fact, I would elect to stop monetarily supporting Israel. I believe in extending pre-k to children as young as six months. I would increase the cap on Social Security taxes, which currently is $168,600. In fact, maybe we should increase it to $500k while simultaneously removing the tax income under $60k. I’m ready to fight for and implement term limits in Congress. I am ready to fight for these solutions for every American.

Harry Dunn, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who defended the Capitol as it was overrun by a mob on Jan. 6, 2021, is running for Congress in Maryland's 3rd Congressional District. (Courtesy of Harry Dunn campaign)

Name: Harry Anthony Dunn

Age: 40

Personal: Divorced/Single

Education: Bachelor’s degree, health science, James Madison University.

Experience: U.S. Capitol police force, joined 2008, was on the force up until late 2023, testified in front of Congress during Jan. 6 2021 Capitol riot hearings, was awarded presidential citizens medal in 2022 and Congressional Gold Medal in 2022; author of New York Times bestseller “Standing My Ground.” Starter on offensive line on James Madison University 2004 national champion football team

Endorsements: Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando; U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter.

Notable donors: No notable individuals, but has raised over $3 million since announcing campaign in January.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: We live in a nation of immigrants, we cannot lose sight of this fact. America is the land of opportunity and everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. In today’s politics, it’s pitiful that simple statements like these are seen as radical and partisan. Immigration isn’t just core to America’s identity, but the diversity it creates is our strength. But we must accept that our immigration system is broken. We absolutely need to make smart investments to secure the border, and we have to do more to fix immigration issues so that people can immigrate to the US legally. We must reform the visa process, increase the number of visas allocated, and ensure our process is robust and fair for all individuals seeking to come to the US. We need to create a path to legal status and citizenship for undocumented immigrants and their families by passing the DREAM Act.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I support President Biden’s bipartisan border bill to ensure that families seeking refuge and citizenship are treated humanely and fairly.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: The dedicated government workers and their families across MD-03 deserve so much better than a broken Congress that plays political games with their work and livelihoods. During the two previous government shutdowns, I was a Capitol Police officer and wasn’t getting paid. I know how pressing and chaotic this issue is for people’s livelihoods. I will always vote to keep the government open, but we must understand that Continuing Resolutions are only a bandaid. In the Capitol Police, I defended Congress and all of its members. In my time serving there I came to learn and respect the institution I now seek to serve in. Our democracy is a unique experiment that we must protect and strengthen. And it starts by electing leaders to Congress who will unite the common-sense majority in this country to move the ball forward for working families, and to fully fund the government on a consistent basis.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is horrifying, and more needs to be done to protect innocent lives there. I am glad President Biden is working to deliver increased humanitarian assistance and has advocated for an approach that reduces unnecessary civilian casualties, and I support that approach. As a law enforcement officer, I spent 15 years going to work where my number one priority every single day was to protect innocent lives. I have no tolerance for those who commit acts of violence or terrorism. Israel has the unquestionable right to defend itself against Hamas and their horrific attack on October 7, 2023. I support the goals of returning all the hostages home and eliminating Hamas.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, I would. We must do everything possible to resolve the gun violence epidemic. People deserve to live their lives without fear. With common sense gun reform, we can protect Second Amendment rights AND lives. To start, we must ban assault weapons. We cannot, under any circumstances, have weapons of war on our streets. As a former Capitol Police officer, a large part of our role is protecting the public against potential firearm threats. It is vital that guns aren’t placed into the wrong hands. In our department, training requirements were extremely rigorous and occurred on a quarterly basis to make sure that we used our weapons safely. I know what it takes to properly operate a firearm and the urgent need for similar requirements for those who can buy them. As I run for public office, I will bring my direct experience with common sense gun protections to the conversation and be a champion of solutions to the gun violence epidemic. I additionally support universal background checks, holding gun producers accountable, license requirements, and the funding of research into gun violence. I’m sick of thoughts and prayers — we need solutions that protect our communities and strengthen our country.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I was born into a military family and raised in Maryland, where my parents taught me the values of duty, honor, and community. I graduated from James Madison University in 2005 with a B.S. degree in Health Science. I spent 15 years as a Capitol Police Officer and defended our democracy with my bare hands on January 6. On that day, I saw exactly how the chaos and division we see in our government is tearing our country apart. Afterwards, I had to call out the lies and immorality in the MAGA extremist camp. My New York Times bestselling book outlines the questions I had to ask myself and my view of our America. That’s why I’m running for Congress. We need leaders who are willing to come together, put in the work, and solve the issues that Marylanders care about — lowering costs, protecting a woman’s right to choose, and keeping our communities safe. I’ve seen the legislative process up close and personal, and I’m proud to have the endorsement of outstanding legislators like Reps. Adam Schiff, Colin Allred, Jasmine Crockett and more. Our democracy is at stake and I’m the right person for this moment.

Democratic state Sen. Sarah Elfreth launches her campaign for the 3rd Congressional District at a park along Back Creek in Annapolis on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Longtime U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes recently announced he won't run for re-election in 2024. (Pamela Wood)

Name: Sarah Elfreth

Age: 35

Personal:

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Towson University; master’s degree, public policy, Johns Hopkins University

Experience: Maryland Senate, District 30, 2019-present

Endorsements: National Education Association, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, International Association of Fire Fighters, Baltimore District Council of the International Longshoremen’s Association, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, former U.S. Rep. Tom McMillan, state Sen. Pam Beidle, state Sen. Dawn Gile, Del. Dana Jones, Del. Andrew Pruski, Del. Heather Bagnall, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, former Anne Arundel County Executive Janet Owens, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Allison Pickard, Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien.

Notable donors: U.S. Rep. David Trone; Alex Smith of Atlas Restaurant Group; developer Mark Sapperstein; investor and philanthropist John Hussman and his wife, Theresa; developer David Cordish; former state budget secretary Chip DiPaula.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Immigrants make meaningful contributions to our communities and our economy. In the Maryland Senate, I have proudly voted for laws to help immigrants come out of the shadows and thrive in our society. The crisis at the southern border is real, and congressional Republicans exacerbated the problem when they walked away from bipartisan immigration reform earlier this year. The federal government should prioritize immigration enforcement against those who pose a security threat, and it should never intentionally separate children from their parents. In Congress, I will support creating a pathway to citizenship, increasing funding for border security, and streamlining the asylum process.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I believe in bringing people from across the ideological spectrum together to discuss problems and develop solutions. In the Maryland Senate, I passed 84 laws in five years — all with bipartisan support. Like many Americans, I was encouraged to see Democrats and Republicans come together to address immigration, and I was disappointed when Donald Trump and congressional Republicans tanked the deal for their own partisan gain. I do not agree with every aspect of the bipartisan compromise put forward in February, but I would have voted for it because the status quo is unacceptable. In Congress, I will treat that compromise as a floor for future negotiations — it is something we can build on to develop a more comprehensive and humane immigration policy.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Budget brinksmanship undermines the public’s trust in the federal government and disproportionately hurts our state’s economy. In the Maryland Senate, I co-sponsored the Federal Shutdown Paycheck Protection Act in 2019, which was designed to help civilian employees weather a federal government shutdown. In Congress, I will be a tireless advocate for federal employees and contractors who are directly affected by a shutdown. I will also be relentless on behalf of Marylanders who are dependent on services the federal government provides. I will do my best to help my colleagues understand that their partisan games affect real people. I will build relationships across the political aisle and work with reasonable Republicans to prevent Congress from going to the brink of a shutdown.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Long-term peace in the region is essential to the stability of the entire world. I traveled to Israel for the first time last summer and witnessed a vibrant democracy facing existential threats. I met with civic, government, nonprofit, and business leaders, including leaders in the Palestinian Authority, who are committed to peace and stability. I was horrified by the events of October 7, 2023, when more than 1,200 Jews were murdered by the terrorist group Hamas, and 240 people were taken hostage. I condemn the attacks in the strongest terms possible, and I support Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. I strongly support a two state solution to bring lasting peace, which will require Hamas to release all of the hostages, and will require the United States and other nations to support the rebuilding of communities in Gaza. I mourn the loss of civilian life and believe we must provide humanitarian relief to Palestinian civilians.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Congress has failed repeatedly to take action to protect our communities from gun violence. In the Maryland Senate, I voted for some of the nation’s toughest gun control laws, and I sponsored legislation to tax guns and ammunition to fund our state’s world class trauma system. In Congress, I will fight to ban military-style assault weapons, require background checks, and crack down on illegal weapons.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: The morning after the 2016 election, I realized I would be represented exclusively by men at the local, county, state, and federal levels. I believe laws that affect women should be written by women, which is why I decided to run for the Maryland Senate in 2018. I defeated a pro-life, NRA-backed candidate to become the youngest woman ever elected to the Maryland Senate. I also became one of the most effective Senators, passing 84 bills in my first five years in office - all with bipartisan support. In Congress, too many people live in their partisan corners and care more about their cable news appearances and social media accounts. I am running for Congress to change that. If elected, I will focus on the hard work of governing well and prioritize working across party lines to get results for the people I represent.

Name: Mark Steven Gosnell

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Terri Hill

Age: 64

Education: Bachelor’s degree, bioelectric engineering, Harvard University; graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons; resident, plastic and reconstructive surgery, Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center; board certification, American Board of Plastic Surgery.

Experience: Member of House of Delegates for Maryland’s District 12A; House Chair; Howard County Delegation 2018-2019.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Name: Aisha Khan

Did not respond to biographical questions.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: I believe the influx of migrants at the U.S. southern border is a situation that needs to be addressed. While the amount of migrants at the border has gone up massively, the U.S. border patrol staff have not had an increase in budget or workforce size. This can lead to insufficient screening and reviewing processes for migrants at the border which can have major effects further down the road. I suggest we start by increasing the budget to combat the increase of migrants so that all migrants can get the proper screening and testing they deserve. Furthermore, human trafficking is a common occurrence on the Mexican side of the border through the deceit of uneducated migrants. To combat human trafficking in the area, we should work with their government to bring awareness of who’s eligible for entry into the U.S. in nearby towns.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes, the massive increase in migrants has not been matched with an increase in border patrol personnel, as a result, it can cause unjust misclassification and improper screening of families and migrants. It can also cause an overt amount of stress on the staff currently there.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I believe one of the best ways to break this cycle would be to create Long-Term budgeting plans rather than band-aid short-term ones. I feel a 2-year budgeting would make budgeting more stable for organizations and reduce how often the opportunity for last-minute federal budget deals could happen.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I would strongly advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza, as one of our allies, we can push for a much more aggressive need for a ceasefire compared to places like Ukraine where we have a much weaker political connection with Russia. As a Global leader, we should push for peace globally and should not sit silently while our allies have a devastating war causing the loss of many innocent civilian lives.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, with how devastating semi-automatic rifles can be, they should be reserved for trained and licensed professionals as ease of access to these weapons can increase fatalities of large-scale shootings as it allows for large amounts of bullets to be fired quickly.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I believe that a person in Congress is a servant of the people who put them in office, as such they should put the interest of the people above the special interests of corporations. Most politicians do not embody this, they take lobbyist money from large corporations and pass bills in their steed at the price of the people. As someone who doesn’t receive any money for my campaign through large Companies but through the donations of the people, I will work to exclusively fight for the people because I believe that’s what it means to be a representative in Congress.

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Clarence Lam

Age: 43

Personal: Married, 1 kid

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science, Case Western Reserve University; doctorate, medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine; master’s degree, public health, Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Experience: Maryland state senator, 12th District, since 2019; member of the House of Delegates for Maryland’s 12th Legislative District, 2015-2019; U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability health oversight office under Rep. Henry Waxman; legislative aid for Maryland Del. Dan Morhaim; preventative medicine physician; program director of the preventative medicine residency program at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Endorsements: Former Del. Ned Carey; former Del. Frank Turner; former Del. and former Howard County Executive Liz Bobo; Del. Gary Simmons; Del. Lily Qi; Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane; The Columbia Democratic Club; Food & Water Action, the political arm of Food & Water Watch; AAPI Victory Fund; AAA Fund; ASPIRE PAC.

Notable donors: None

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes. There’s a humanitarian and administrative crisis at the southern border. While there have been efforts to pass comprehensive immigration reform, they’ve failed in a deadlocked Congress. Our current immigration system is harming far too many, and due to a dwindling workforce and slow processes, those who are seeking the American dream are unable to access it. As a child of immigrants, I recognize that the opportunities that were afforded to my parents paved the way for where I am today, and I’ve worked to ensure that those opportunities will be available to future generations. In the Maryland General Assembly, I sponsored and passed the Maryland Dream Act in 2019 that allowed undocumented students to qualify for in-state tuition; I sponsored and passed the Health Babies Equity Act in 2022 that allowed all pregnant women—including those that are undocumented—to access pre-natal and post-natal care; and I sponsored the Access to Care Act in 2022 that would have allowed undocumented individuals to sign up for health insurance and subsidies on the state’s healthcare exchange. And if elected to Congress, I would support comprehensive immigration reform, a revamping of our work visa system, and a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: No. Ultimately this bill, which would have rewritten asylum laws and invested far too much in punitive immigration enforcement measures — including completing former President Trump’s border wall, expanding immigrant detention, and increasing surveillance of immigrant families — simply did not do enough to solve larger problems within the system. The bill failed to provide a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers and others and eliminated significant protections like due process for asylum seekers. There is also a need for reforms of our work permits and visa system so that we can continue to bring the best and brightest to support businesses, advance innovation, and tackle some of the toughest problems facing our society. Though the provisions of the bill that were tied to foreign aid would have had my support, the immigration provisions failed to adequately address the root causes of the humanitarian crisis at the border. It is disappointing that numerous recent Congressional efforts at addressing immigration have fallen short, but as a child of immigrants, I recognize how important this issue is to ensuring a diverse, vibrant, and inclusive community and I will strive to advance comprehensive immigration reform in Congress.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: One of Congress’s most important jobs is to fund the federal government. Maryland’s federal workers and their families should not be punished for Congress being unable to fulfill their basic responsibility of funding the government. These shutdowns not only impact the American public but also significantly harm Maryland families employed by the federal government and related industries reliant on the federal workforce. Even the threat of a shutdown is disruptive, as effort is spent preparing for a shutdown and workers make alternative plans for their families. To ensure that any potential shutdowns don’t lead to devastating consequences for workers and families, I would support legislation that ensures a permanent and indefinite appropriation for federal salaries during funding lapses. More broadly, I would support enacting an automatic continuing resolution, which would keep the government open even if Congress fails to pass a budget or even legislation that would prohibit Congress from adjourning without a budget in place. Members of Congress don’t deserve a vacation after failing to get their work done. Lastly, I would support a policy withholding the salaries of all members during shutdowns — federal workers shouldn’t suffer while their elected officials continue to receive paychecks.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I grieve the loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict, including more than 1,400 Israelis and 30,0000 Palestinians, as well as for the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. The events of October 7th were a tragedy that shouldn’t be diminished or allowed to happen again. And the events since then, in which tens of thousands of civilians have been killed or remain at risk of dying from violence, starvation, and disease, is unacceptable. I support a mutual ceasefire contingent on the simultaneous safe return of all hostages, and I support efforts to increase humanitarian aid and negotiate for a durable peace in the region. The federal government must work harder toward a strategy for lasting peace in the region, including a reconstruction plan for Gaza and Israel. A peace strategy must bring in regional allies of the U.S. to facilitate continuous efforts to renew concrete talks toward a solution to end this nightmare by establishing democracy and security for all the people of Israel and Gaza.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes. As a public health physician and parent, I’m acutely aware of the impact of gun violence on our communities and committed to stopping this epidemic. If elected, I would support a ban on assault rifles, the implementation of universal background checks, extended waiting periods to purchase firearms, the reigning in of conceal and carry permits, and the elimination of liability protections for gun manufacturers. At the state level, I’ve worked to enact common sense reforms to reduce gun violence. I’ve supported legislation increasing penalties for repeat violent gun offenders, requiring background checks for all firearm sales, and red flag laws to keep firearms out of the hands of domestic violence perpetrators and other high-risk individuals. I also served as a sponsor on legislation ensuring our state’s gun license system remained enforceable following the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision, while also ensuring that guns stayed out of sensitive places like schools, libraries, polling locations, churches, and daycare centers. And to address the factors leading to gun violence, I have also supported legislation to increase penalties for repeat violent gun offenders, pushed for increased investment in proven violence prevention programs, and led the charge on the expansion of school-based health centers.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Maryland’s 3rd District deserves representation that will prioritize the issues that matter most to them. Over the last 9 years, I’ve brought a common sense, problem-solving approach to my work in the General Assembly and will continue to bring that approach to Congress. Throughout my career, I’ve advocated for policies that have the greatest impact on Marylanders. As a physician, I’ve championed important public health issues such as reducing the cost of prescription drugs, expanding coverage for the uninsured, ensuring pregnant individuals have access to pre-natal and post-natal care, and protecting the privacy of people’s reproductive health records. As the father of a two-year-old daughter, I’m committed to ensuring a safer and brighter future. That’s why I’ve led the charge on legislation to reduce access to guns and passed bills to address our climate crisis so she can have a cleaner, healthier future. Beyond legislation, I’ve recognized the importance of responding to community concerns, and that’s why I’ve always strived to provide the highest level of constituent services. My state legislative record demonstrates my commitment to public service, and it’s this type of dedication that we need in Congress to solve some of the most difficult challenges facing our nation.

Name: Matt Libber

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Kristen Anne Lyman Nabors

Education: Bachelor’s degree, philosophy, Spanish language and literature, University of Michigan; bachelor’s degree, nursing, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing.

Experience: Campaign strategist and volunteer coordinator for Del. Heather Bagnall, treasurer of District 33 Club, reach nurse at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Division of Nephrology

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, a crisis abounds. While a Spanish major at the University of Michigan, I spent a week in El Paso, TX and Ciudad Juarez, MEX during a service-learning trip. I remember the extreme and challenging conditions there. This imbued me with deep compassion. I realized how much hope alone kept everyone going. That being said, I do recommend re-starting construction on a border wall. This shouldn’t be controversial. If our federal government can’t fulfill the basic responsibility of providing secure borders, the tax break on my induction stove seems a little…silly. I will meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, frontline personnel, and local leaders and listen to their input. I am 100% pro-legal immigration, but Illegal immigration put us at risk. I have an Iranian colleague (now an American citizen) whose elderly mother has been waiting years to obtain a visa to join her daughter here. The idea that there are 100,000s of people “cutting in line” by forging ahead with illegal immigration really tugs my sense of fairness. I do not have issue with deporting those who are here illegally. The fact that illegal immigration as a grounds for deportation has become a point of debate is bizarre.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Ignoring the fact it has not been brought to a vote in the House so it would be impossible for me to vote on it, I’ll continue this thought experiment. Yes, I support the tools to fix immigration that the February 2024 bill proposed, especially the addition of the 4,300 asylum officers. I have a friend at the State Department who worked tirelessly to help process displaced Afghan refugees in the United States after the Taliban returned to power. If we could clone individuals such as my friend, the world would be a better place, but do I want to clone her at the expense of sending $61 billion more to Ukraine, to continue a conflict that has lead to the demographic collapse of that nation? That would continue a conflict that now sees the few men of fighting age drafted to the frontlines without proper training? No. At the beginning of last summer’s counteroffensive, once the tanks ran into the mine fields and there was no plan B to remedy this other than on foot, I realized this endeavor was a situation of throwing borrowed money after bad money with people dying because our tax money continues to make it so.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Career politicians are at the heart of this problem. People get to Washington and set up shop for a 100 years. They decide who they’re going to work with and who they will never work with. These same people return to Washington year after year and the same cycle plays out over and over again. To break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals, we must change the input into the Machine. If we keep electing the same political archetypes that are causing the problem, we should expect more of the problem. It’s the idea of Occam’s Razor. The simplest explanation is most like the true explanation. It’s who we’re sending to Washington. Right now there are two nurses in Congress. Third times a charm and that is irrefutable...ish.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Netanyahu states the only acceptable outcome is total annihilation of Hamas. While in attempting to achieve this goal, he’s managed to radicalize the entire Palestinian population. Both Hamas and Netanyahu have dug us into a really deep hole. To promote peace in Gaza, we need peacemakers engaged in diplomacy, not war hawks. I would organize a summit of Israeli and Palestinian women (child care to be provided), to be hosted by not only myself, but all other interested female congressional members. We’d hammer out a two-state solution recommendation to the world to demonstrate it IS possible to work together. No woman wants her baby killed. For centuries, diplomacy has been dominated by men and look where we are at right now. There is no diplomacy. There is no coherent message about Gaza and Israel from our President. As far as I’m concerned, the role that testosterone plays in preventing diplomacy should be talked about more if we’re going to obsess about a woman’s hormones affecting their decision making. Testosterone is good for two things, as my veterinarian put it. Fighting and the other F word. The balance of power needs to be flipped on its head.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: If there is research demonstrating that a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles would reduce and ideally eliminate mass shootings, particularly involving children at school, then hell yes, I would support it. But if this is ultimately an empty gesture and the left’s “low hanging fruit” idea that would not achieve the stated goal and just pissed off a lot of people and cause 2nd Amendment enthusiasts to rail against infringing upon their rights, it would be just an exercise in political theater. I need to see data and there just isn’t good repository at this time. I heard the other day that gun ownership, per capita, has not increased in the US in 20 years, but the occurrence of mass shootings has sky rocketed. Is this an access to guns problem ultimately? I think it’s more of a Culture of Despair problem.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am the only candidate to have filed prior to Rep. Sarbanes announcing retirement. Everyone else is an opportunist. I am possessed by no one other than myself. I come with no baggage, alliances, endorsements or big money donors that would otherwise steer a candidate into “playing politics.” I am beholden to no one other than the voters of District 3. We cannot career politician our way out of the deep existential wounds of our country. Throwing another lawyer into the mix is insanity. Who is trained to heal, to work collaboratively, to think wholistically? A nurse. Who would you trust with your very life with and those of your family members? A nurse. If nurses for 22 years have topped Gallup Poll’s annual Most Honest and Ethical Professions Poll, who other should you trust to bring our democracy back into alignment with the founding principles of our nation than a nurse? Amen, I say to you, shalom and assalamu alaikum. God Bless the USA.

John Morse, one of almost 20 Democratic candidates for Congress in the vacant 3rd District, holds his host's dog while talking to a voter during a fundraiser March 22, 2024 at a home in Cape St. Claire. Morse considers himself the most progressive candidate in the primary field, and recently won the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. (Rick Hutzell)

Name: John H. Morse III

Age: 38

Personal: Married, one son.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, English, Villanova University; graduate, Gonzaga University Law School

Experience: Associate general counsel, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: We need a safe and secure border, and comprehensive immigration reform that is compassionate, pragmatic, and consistent. Over the past 7 years, I’ve represented pro bono undocumented children and asylees in immigration court and I’ve seen firsthand the inherent deficiencies in our immigration system that are neither fair nor consistent. I’ve seen young children representing themselves in immigration court against ICE lawyers and I’ve seen the struggles of immigrant communities who are simply trying to make a better life for themselves and their families and have to do so while, for instance, waiting six months for work authorization. Who among us could move to a foreign country and have the ability to survive without earning an income for six months? Comprehensive immigration reform must go beyond mere enforcement and address the root cause of the underlying issues and provide practical solutions that reasonably address immigration. We need a fair and accessible pathway to citizenship, including for example, reducing wait times for processing of asylum claims, expanding visa categories, and passing the DREAM Act.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: No. While I of course support the accompanying aid to Ukraine, the border deal’s Title 42-like expulsion provisions would undermine our legal and moral responsibilities to asylum seekers, who let’s remember are among our most vulnerable in facing violence and persecution at home, without due process and place even greater unrealistic burdens on people lawfully seeking asylum. This bill would result in asylum seekers being forced to return to their home country and face persecution, discrimination, and even death. And by limiting parole at land ports of entry this bill would only discourage asylum seekers from safe and orderly processing of claims. This bill illustrates everything that’s wrong with the trump republican party-a party that is completely out of touch with modern realities, treats immigrants of color as inferior, and refuses to negotiate in good faith, instead insisting on rigid ultraright dogmatism. We can do better by defending our values as a country and combating any attempt to dehumanize others.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Repeated threats of government shutdowns are a self-inflicted wound to our economy, restrict the ability of federal agencies to fully function with patchwork continuing resolutions, and most importantly are a completely avoidable stress on federal workers who have to repeatedly worry about how they will support their families during a shutdown. Threats of shutdowns are also bad for taxpayers. Threats of shutdowns require federal agencies to make contingency plans to halt their important work and prepare to furlough federal workers—a complete waste of resources. And the 2019 government shutdown cost the economy more than $11 billion. These last-minute budget deals also frequently contain poison pill provisions such as cutting funding for the EPA by nearly $1 billion dollars in the most recent bill. This is a catastrophe for combating climate change and would not have passed under routine budgetary negotiations. Instead, we need to pass legislation to stop republicans from holding federal workers hostage. That starts with ensuring that government funding remains at the status quo with an automatic continuing resolution when the government cannot pass a new budget.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Peace in Gaza will only be achieved with a permanent humanitarian ceasefire that will allow aid to arrive and put a stop to the heartbreaking and completely preventable conditions that the Palestinian people face simply to survive. They’re starving to death, they don’t have access to water or shelter, their health care system is on the brink of collapse, and they are unable to leave an area being bombarded by U.S.-provided weapons. The horrible tragedy of October 7th was completely unacceptable and we need to help rescue the hostages. But bombing the people of Gaza into oblivion is not the solution. Men, women, and children on both sides of this conflict deserve to live in peace and security with a two-state solution. But, until we have the courage to demand a complete cessation of hostilities without preconditions we will not have peace and tens of thousands of innocent people will continue to suffer. We must do better.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: My dad was in a mass shooting five years at his work. After learning of the shooting from the media, we didn’t know if he was alive for several hours. His friend, who was in charge of handling grievances for the machinists’ union local, was murdered that awful day. Not knowing if your family or friend is alive, let alone those who have faced this awful loss, is something that no one should ever have to go through. My son also started in public school this year and I wish my top worry was about more routine parent concerns, but instead I worry the most about gun violence being the top killer of kids in this country. Banning military-style guns is a start but it’s not enough. We need to pass red-flag laws, universal background checks, and stricter regulations on gun sales. We need to implement buy-back programs, require safe storage of guns, and permit litigation against gun manufacturers. Until we combat gun violence with the full force required, we will not defeat the NRA and the gun lobby and we dishonor the memory of Sandy Hook, Parkland, and all of the lives lost from this gun violence epidemic.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am running for Congress because I didn’t see a candidate fighting for the issues that are vital to America and the people of this District. We need experience, compassion, kindness, and strength in our leaders. We must combat MAGA extremists. We need leaders who are fighting for the people, not moderates taking “safe” political positions. We are in the fight of our lives here. I am not a career politician, but I have over a decade of experience in helping to shape meaningful policy and defending our rights under the law. From defending the constitutional rights of indigenous people in tribal court to using my law license to represent unaccompanied children pro bono, I believe we are stronger when we lift up the voices of those often unheard in our democracy. In my Union work, I’ve shaped legislative and legal strategy to save hundreds of thousands of jobs, defend benefits critical for working families, and provide safe workplaces.

Name: Jake Pretot

Did not respond to biographical questions.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Work with Central American governments and independent entities like The Partnership for Central America to provide economic opportunity in those countries. We need to solve the immigration problem at the source.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I would support the bipartisan immigration bill. The bill was a step in the right direction, giving the Dept of Homeland Security the authority to shut down the border after reaching set thresholds of migrants crossing in a single week, catch and release would be ended. You can’t fix the problem through inaction. The bill was a step in the right direction.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: A 2 year budget cycle would certainly help. That cycle should be aligned to the presidential election cycle so that budgets are crafted in year one and year three of a presidential term. Politicians generally want to work together the first year following the election and the third year isn’t a full campaign mode year.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Continue to bring both sides to the negotiation table. Push for a two state solution. Increase pressure on Israel to stop widespread bombing from the air.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: There is no point imposing a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles if we can’t even keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those with mental illnesses. These rifles comprise approximately 1/10th of the total number of guns in the hands of private citizens. In 2020 FBI published data, 8,036 or 59% of the 13,620 murders involved hand guns. Assault rifles were only used in 409 or 3% of the murders. Looking at these statistics we have a problem with handguns, not assault rifles. We need to focus our attention on solving homicides and reducing violent crime, not restricting the rights of law abiding citizens!

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I have spent my entire adult life finding innovative ways to solve difficult problems. I am fiscally conservative and socially liberal. I am an Army veteran who understands that people don’t always see eye to eye, but we must all ban together to accomplish the mission of serving the American people. I am not looking to become a career politician nor am I seeking office to enrich my pockets. I am asking for your vote, your choice, your voice to send me to Washington to solve problems, fight for what’s just and restore your trust in our federal government.

Name: Don Quinn

Age: 44

Personal: Married, seven children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Washington State University; graduate, University of Missouri-Columbia school of law;

Experience: Civil rights attorney; 2014 state Senate candidate.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: There is a crisis both at the southern border and across the country. We have to find immigration solutions that both provide us with the vital work force that we depend on to keep our economy running while simultaneously providing a solution for the millions of people who want to work in the United States. What is happening currently is untenable and inhumane to those coming here in search of a better life while also making America less safe. It would be far better to have a guest worker visa program that protects the workers, allows them to unionize, prevents the migrants from being further victimized while also having them pay into our tax and social security systems for the work done here and helps us to fund and strengthen the institutions needed to support a large migrant workforce.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I would have voted for it as a first step in a larger solution to solving the current immigration issues. We still have to deal with the larger issues and this bill can only be viewed as a good thing if it is a first step.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: First, we have to pass longer-term budgets. For mandatory spending (funding the operation of the federal government, social security, etc.), we should pass a four-year budget; for discretionary spending, we can continue to pass it annually or every two years. We need to pass legislation that does not allow the US to default by automatically extending the last budget passed if Congress fails to enact a new one. These are the first steps in a multitude necessary to ensure that we do not continue to play chicken with the lives of hard-working federal employees in Maryland and elsewhere.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: We cannot address the issues in Gaza without addressing the elephant in the room — Iran. Ultimately, Hamas and Hezbollah are funded and empowered by Iran with the singular goal of eradicating the Jewish state and establishing a caliphate in the ashes of Israel. Until Iran stops funding Hamas/Hezbollah peace is impossible. Israel has been at peace with Egypt and Jordan for years and those countries (with Israel) have laid out the model of what peace in Gaza looks like — it is time we started listening to them, set aside this infatuation we have with not engaging Iran, and realize that peace is going to come on the terms of those in the region — we are just the mediators.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes. While Democrats and Republicans may disagree on guns, no one disagrees on the fact that mass shootings have to stop. Military-style automatic weapons, including the infamous AR15, are designed for combat and have no place on the range, in the woods (hunters), or on our streets. At the very least, we can start by classifying these weapons as “destructive devices” under 18 USC 44 since they can be technically classified as machine guns under 26 USC § 5845(b) and, as such, should be required to be registered under 26 U.S. Code § 5841.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Don Quinn is the only civil rights attorney who actively practices federal law daily, to protect the rights of workers. I sit across the table from people who are paid a lot of money to disagree and still compromise, giving my clients what they want/need. I am the only candidate in this race who knows how to get the federal legal system to work for us, restoring our rights instead of taking more away. I am a father with seven kids (six currently in public school); protecting/improving education (no book bans) is personal to me. I have three daughters who I want to grow up in a world where they make their own healthcare decisions; as an attorney I know how restore their reproductive freedoms in Congress. I grew up overseas and understand foreign policy, the impact of American diplomacy, and the cultural/historical dynamics of our challenges with China, Russia, and Iran. I am a combat veteran who understands the cost of war and peace. I have aging parents and a large family; Controlling prescription drug costs and inflation are priorities. Congress isn’t a Democrat super majority institution like Annapolis — we need someone who can face the odds and win.

Name: Mike Rogers

Age: 60

Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Experience: Member of House of Delegates, District 32, since 2019. Served in U.S. Army, 1986-2015.

Endorsements:

Notable donors: Kurt Schmoke

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Name: Danny Craig Rupli

Age: 81

Personal: Married, 4 children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, history and political science, University of Maryland, College Park; graduate of University of Maryland Law School.

Experience: Ran for Congress in 6th Congressional District in 1976.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Of course there is a crisis, and it can be eliminated if Republicans would simply support the bipartisan bill that Republicans now repudiate.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Of course. It contains terms that would otherwise not be acceptable to Democrats, but they have bent over backwards to to meet Republicans over half way, and “Speaker” Johnson is a dishonest half wit.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I don’t know that there is an acceptable solution because Republicans are not negotiating in good faith.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Send in a U.N. military police force to get between the waring parties to ensure a defined suspension of warfare and further destruction and loss of life while the U.S presses Netanyahu to rethink his position on the Oslo Initiative and a two state solution

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Absolutely. The ten years they were outlawed before W lifted the ban in spite of a dramatic reduction in mass shootings resulted in an ongoing tragedy that is only getting worse.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I have been involved in liberal politics for over 62 years as a lawyer with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department enforcing the Voting Rights Act in Mississippi, South Carolina, Georgia, I ran for Congress Congress in 1976 and came within single digits of beating a “Blue Dog” Democrat, and beating him handily in Howard County which is the heart of District 3. I urged the immediate replacement of fossil fuels with clean alternatives including solar, wind, geothermal energies. and conservation. I am President of the ARA (AMERICAN RIFLE ASSOCIATION) in a serious effort to put the corrupt and evil National Rifle Association permanently out of business.

Name: Gary Schuman

Age: 72

Personal: Single, no children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, communications, political science and English, Queens College.

Experience: 2020 candidate for 7th Congressional District.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: We have more critical issues within our borders. We need more professional and humane law enforcement on the border. We need the immigrants as much as they need America.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: No. It is appeasement, not solutions. Six dead and missing Marylanders and Americans are under the Patapsco River, due to right wing phobias regarding regulations. Our infrastructure is crumbling, as we cater to big money multinational corporate greed. The ship that lost control and destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge had been cited numerous times for defects in Europe. Moreover, we need smaller ships carrying less cargo. Similar to city limit restrictions on larger trucks entering various towns and cities.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I do not give sound bite answers and snappy rhetoric. As such, here goes a lengthy and complex response. We need term limits for the House and Senate; campaign finance reform; elimination of the electoral college. These plus other reforms will usher in new, fresh and more responsible leaders. This will result in a streamlined process, less special interest influence, and true representation of the people.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Realize that Israel is our most important ally on the planet. We need Israel to be strong, safe and solvent. We would not like other nations telling us how to deal with our crumbling infrastructure, border issues, murder rate, teen pregnancies, domestic abuse, poverty, hunger and homelessness. We should not tell Israel how to protect itself. Israel is surrounded by violent, hateful mortal enemies. We can one time publicly and loudly proclaim to the entire world: If Hamas lays down their weapons there will be no more killing the region; if Arab and Islamic terrorists lay down their weapons there will be no more killing in the Middle East; If Israel lays down their weapons there will be no more Israelis in the Middle East, and soon thereafter no more Jews on the planet.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: We need to first address Television, music videos, movies and video games creating a culture glorifying violence and desensitizing children to violence, death, blood and a total disregard to life itself.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I walk the walk, I don’t just talk the talk. I am attempting to run my campaign with no donations. I walk the campaign finance reform walk. I have the intelligence to create programs to back my visions, and the low price tag to sell these plans. Some ideas, like Medicare for ALL would save businesses money by eliminating the need for Obama Care. My integrity and affable persona, along with necessary humor is welcome on both sides of the aisle. I put thought prior to making decisions. My feeding hungry Americans with food that fast food and retailers throw away each shift is an example of a solution to a problem that costs nothing, and saves money at the same time. I also will keep my Congressional office open 24/7. Constituent services is a mot vital function and responsibility of a representative.

Name: Stewart Fred Silver

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Jeff Woodard

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Republicans

Name: Arthur Radford Baker, Jr.

Age: 63

Personal: Single, no children.

Education: Associate’s degree, Harford Community College; bachelor’s degree, University of Baltimore; master’s degree, University of Baltimore; graduate of Michigan State University-Detroit College of Law.

Experience: Admitted to the bars of Maryland, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Supreme Court; counsel to U.S. House Judiciary Committee; counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee; former FBI agent; former Baltimore County police officer

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A:

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A:

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A:

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A:

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes there is a crisis. Finish building the wall, allow border states to do what they need to do to protect their citizens and resources. Stop all aid to illegal immigrants. Increase the size and authority of ICE and let’s have swift and certain deportations. We are well past the surge capacity of illegal immigration and our infrastructure is stressed because of it. Legal immigration only, with quotas that are based on the U.S.A.’s capacity to accept immigrants. The “melting pot” that we are is our greatest strength. But anything that deals with sudden or progressively increased demand for attention or resources has a breaking point. Be it a shortage of consumer goods or hospital beds/medicines during a pandemic/disaster, empty grocery store shelves before an impending storm, or an electrical blackout when demand surpasses supply, so it is with immigration. In order to address the immigration crisis we need a realistic immigration policy and meaningful enforcement. Like friends you invite to your home, you expect them to enter through your front door, and not sneak in from an unlocked window. In summary: Secure our borders/ Deport illegals/No sanctuary cities/Support ICE/Welcome LEGAL immigrants.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes. While the bill was not perfect and was deficient in many ways, it would have been a start.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: I would propose a multi-year budget process rather than an annual process.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Other than humanitarian aid, the U.S. should stay out of the conflict.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: I will not support legislation of any type or on any topic, including guns or abortion without reading and understanding what the bill REALLY means. Gun control and gun safety means different things to different people. Maryland has had some of the strictest gun controls in the country. It was difficult under Maryland law to get a conceal-carry permit even if you were retired from law enforcement. Did this make Marylanders any safer? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Maryland has tried to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court decisions that struck down Maryland gun laws. The result is confusion by those legally carrying a firearm. Criminals don’t care about gun restrictions, they love them! From a victims perspective, there is no better victim than an unarmed victim. Let’s focus on reducing crime and removing violent offenders and ILLEGAL or ILLEGALLY owned guns from our streets !

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am a native Marylander, living here for 52 years and in Ellicott City for 26 years. I love Maryland. My professional life has been dedicated to law enforcement. I am an attorney, a retired FBI agent (30+years), and a former Baltimore County police officer. I held senior positions on Capitol Hill (7 yrs), on both the House and the Senate Judiciary Committees. I was responsible for significant legislation from drafting language to the passage of what became law. I am also currently an actor (Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Emu arthritis cream, Ocean City MD Tourism, and more) and a former radio announcer. I love Maryland and the USA, but politically speaking from a law enforcement perspective, if Maryland is “America in Miniature,” then I believe we are all in trouble. I am a law and order candidate. My entire adult life has been law enforcement. I support enhancements to the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA) and a reinstatement and/or a national law enforcement officers bill of rights. Maryland and the U.S.A. have a crime problem. Until citizens feel safe, NOTHING else can be accomplished.

Name: Ray Bly

Age: 74

Personal: Widowed, 3 children

Education: Studied business administration at Howard Community College; attended the University of Baltimore.

Experience: Bly is a veteran of the United States Army, the owner of Ray’s Used Appliances, the former owner of R&C Car Repair.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes deport all.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A:

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Balanced and for 1 year only.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Until israeli safe no peace.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: No 2nd amendment.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Because i do not care about power or money i care about the USA and we the people.

Name: Berney Flowers

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Thomas E. “Pinkston” Harris

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Jordan Mayo

Age: 29

Personal: Married, one child

Education: Idaho State University; license in real estate through Elite Learning Academy

Experience: Real estate agent with eXp Realty

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Name: Naveed Mian

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Joshua M. Morales

Age: 35

Personal: Engaged, one child on the way.

Education: trade classes, Carroll Community College.

Experience: 2020 candidate for 3rd Congressional District.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: There is indeed a crisis. We need to secure our southern boarder. Building a wall and giving our boarder the states the ability to their territories. Granting federal funds to aid the states most at risk of illegal boarder crossing and inciting harsher punishments for those who do.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: No. The bipartisan Senate bill would add an additional 4,300 Asylum Officers and it would make the asylum process faster and fairer. I believe we need to first close and secure our boarder before we begin to aid in those who seek asylum

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: If members of Legislators cannot come to a decision members would not get paid until. They would not be immune to effects of a Government shutdown.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel or anti-Semitic ideas or propaganda. I would be more concerned with funding our allies in Israel.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: The Israeli military.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: No I believe all law abiding American citizens reserve the right to the second amendment. I would focus more on mental health initiatives.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I vow to do what’s best for not only district but to use my voice and Voting power to benefit all Americans. I believe in preserving the constitution and faith.

Name: John Rea

Age: 63

Personal: Divorced, 1 child

Education: Did not answer.

Experience: Did not answer.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Name: Robert J. Steinberger

Age: 52

Personal: Married, three children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics, Japanese, Computer Applications, University of Notre Dame; master’s degree, business administration, Darden Graduate School of Business, University of Virginia; master’s degree, education technology leadership, George Washington University; graduate of Pace University School of Law.

Experience: Executive management and corporate law.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: There is a border crisis presently. It is possible to control the border, but we must ensure the investment in infrastructure, personnel, and processes are sufficient to meet the demands we face. Today, US border personnel cannot keep up with the influx into our country. And we must fix that. It goes without saying that entrants to the US must abide by and follow our immigration laws. I believe lawful immigration must be encouraged and supported, as it has always been a path to growth for our country.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: I have not read the bill personally, so I cannot say with 100% certainty how I would vote. However, my understanding is that a great deal of work went into finding a compromise that was supported on both sides of the aisle and could have worked. The bi-partisanship that went into the drafting of the bill seems to have been undermined by extremism. As a Representative from Maryland, I will work to find solutions to ensure important measures like this one move forward.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: First of all, it is paramount that Congress and the President pass the US Budget on time. In the event this cannot happen, I would keep the government running by introducing automatic continuing resolutions (CRs) of the previous year’s budget/appropriation terms minus a penalty. This would eliminate the risk of a shutdown, while providing a path forward for the current year. However, let me be clear, CRs should be a stopgap, not the default go to. Dependence on CRs and related spending may cause inefficiencies or be misaligned to current year needs. These issues can be prevented by Congress and the President passing an appropriate and timely budget. And in the event CRs are necessary, CR misalignment can be remedied through swift action to pass a (late) budget.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The conflict in Gaza has a huge humanitarian cost on both sides. Therefore, the U.S. must strongly encourage Israel to find alternative means and initiate a cease fire. Israel does not need additional aid from the U.S., but advice and counsel on ending the conflict should be offered. Civilian aid to the people of Gaza must be shared.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes. Several states including CA, CT, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NY, and WA as well as DC already have such bans in place. I also support mandatory training, purchase waiting periods, licensure and storage requirements for gun owners, generally. We know there is a link between mental health and gun violence, and solutions to this aspect of the problem in terms or easier access to proper care and support must also be addressed.