What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s eight members of the 435-member U.S. House of Representatives. Responsible for introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending and providing oversight of federal government operations. The 2nd Congressional District includes most of Baltimore County, a portion of Carroll County and a small piece of Baltimore.

Democrats

Del. Harry Bhandari is a Democrat representing Baltimore County. He's running for Maryland's 2nd Congressional District in 2024. (Pamela Wood)

Name: Harry Bhandari

Age: 46

Personal: Married with two children

Education: Master’s degree, English, Tribhuvan University; doctorate, the Johns Hopkins University.

Experience: 2019-current, member of the House of Delegates from 8th District; 2023-current, chair of the Maryland Legislative Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Caucus.

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: The situation at the U.S. southern border does present challenges, necessitating a nuanced approach that respects both our security needs and humanitarian obligations. I advocate for comprehensive immigration reform that includes: Clear Citizenship Pathways for Dreamers: They are integral to our society, deserving a straightforward route to citizenship. Visa Program Reforms: To protect workers and ensure fair treatment, aligning with our economic needs and labor rights. Streamlined Asylum Processes: Making the system more efficient and fair, helping those genuinely seeking refuge to do so in a timely manner. Enhanced Border Security Balanced with Human Dignity: Security enhancements are crucial, but must also respect human rights and international obligations. These measures aim to uphold America’s legacy as a beacon of hope, ensuring a balanced approach to immigration that prioritizes fairness, humanity, and the rule of law. By addressing immigration comprehensively, we can secure our borders while maintaining our core values, proving that security and compassion can coexist.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: In February, a bipartisan immigration bill was introduced, aiming to address urgent challenges at our southern border and provide foreign aid, including crucial support for Ukraine and Israel. My decision to support any legislation, particularly on an issue as complex as immigration reform, hinges on its alignment with core principles of fairness, humanity, and security. This bill, despite its intent to forge bipartisan solutions, faced significant hurdles, not least due to external political pressures that ultimately led to its rejection. The situation highlighted the deeply polarized nature of our current political landscape and the challenges of legislating in such an environment. Would I have voted for it? In principle, yes—because it represented a step towards addressing critical needs in our immigration system and reaffirming our commitment to international allies. However, my support for any bill is conditional on its details and its potential impact on those it affects. True progress requires legislation that balances security with respect for human rights, aligns with our values, and serves the best interest of all Americans. The failure of this bill serves as a reminder of the work still needed to achieve comprehensive, compassionate immigration reform.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Congress’s budgeting committees, often overshadowed by larger committees, necessitates a redistribution of budgetary responsibilities across government branches. A promising approach involves reconsidering the allocation of budgeting powers, particularly by restoring some executive powers as they existed prior to the 1974 reforms. This adjustment aims to balance the budgeting workload more equitably, potentially enhancing efficiency and collaboration in creating the federal budget. Such reforms should be carefully designed to ensure an effective balance between the executive’s ability to manage budgeting processes and Congress’s essential role in oversight and fiscal decision-making. The goal is to prevent the all-too-common brinkmanship that leads to government shutdowns, thereby offering greater stability and security to Maryland families and all Americans. By revisiting and revising our budgetary laws and processes, we can break the cycle of last-minute negotiations and establish a more reliable, transparent, and fair budgeting procedure that serves the public interest without compromising the checks and balances fundamental to our democratic system.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: To promote peace in Gaza, I am dedicated to pursuing a strategy that emphasizes an immediate ceasefire, recognizing that stopping the loss of lives is an essential preliminary step towards a substantial peace process. My perspective is significantly shaped by my personal experiences as an immigrant who has witnessed the harrowing effects of war. These experiences have taught me the critical importance of peace and the decisive steps needed to achieve it. Regarding our relationship with Israel, I believe in a carefully calibrated strategy where aid is linked to concrete advancements toward a two-state solution. I am convinced that this approach offers the most feasible pathway to securing lasting peace and facilitating mutual recognition and security between Israel and Palestine. This belief is driven by a vision of a future where both communities can live in dignity, without fear and violence. Having experienced the devastations of conflict firsthand, I understand the urgency of addressing the situation in Gaza. My commitment to peace in the region involves supporting diplomatic efforts and international collaboration aimed at achieving a sustainable resolution. I see a two-state solution as the cornerstone for ending the cycle of violence and establishing a foundation for peaceful coexistence.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Absolutely, I support a national ban on military-style semi automatic rifles. Following the heartbreaking shooting of Nepali student Sagar Ghimire in Woodlawn, I pledged to strengthen gun laws, leading to the introduction of the Sagar Ghimire Act to reassess Maryland’s extreme risk gun law. This act underscores my conviction that we must overhaul our gun laws to ensure public safety, including banning military-grade weapons like AR-15s. Their availability to civilians unnecessarily elevates the risk of tragic events. Additionally, the tragic death of a student at my school prompted me to introduce legislation on peace and conflict studies, aiming to foster a culture of non-violence and conflict resolution among youth. My comprehensive approach to gun safety reform includes stringent background checks, responsible gun ownership, and conflict resolution education. This holistic strategy is personal for me, driven by a commitment to protect our youth and honor lives lost to gun violence.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Voters should elect me because my journey embodies the American dream’s resilience, hard work, and the desire to give back to a country that has offered me so much. Transitioning from working night shifts at a Baltimore gas station to becoming a dedicated public school teacher and State Delegate, my path has been one of significant personal growth and commitment to public service. This dedication was further fueled by witnessing the devastating effects of gun violence, leading me to advocate for non-violent mediation, stronger gun control laws, and better funding for schools and parks. My focus also extends to reducing healthcare costs and emergency room wait times, addressing critical community concerns. Running for Congress is a continuation of my service, motivated by my profound love for this country and a desire to further contribute to our collective well-being. My narrative is one of triumph over adversity, embodying the spirit of making a positive impact. Electing me means choosing a representative committed to understanding and addressing the challenges we face, ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone.

Name: Sia Kyriakakos

Age: 55

Personal: Married, two children

Education: Bachelor’s degree, sculpture studies, Maryland Institute College of Art; certificate in art education K-12, Central Connecticut State University; master’s degree, fiber arts, School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Experience: Art educator for grades 9-12 at Baltimore’s Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School; board member of the Hellenic Museum of Maryland; Maryland State Teacher of the Year, 2007; finalist for National Teacher of the Year; Ben Carson’s Power of Excellence Award; awarded the 2018-2019 Fulbright Distinguished Teachers Award in Greece.

Endorsements: None

Notable donors: None

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: The system at the point of entry needs to be reformed and addressed as a crisis. We can respond to this the way FEMA responds to hurricanes; when there’s a natural disaster, no one postures and points the finger, everyone runs to help. The southern border is a situation where all of us, democrats and republicans, should be running to help. There needs to be a strong asylum application system. For example the US offers expedited naturalization to immigrants who serve in our armed forces. I believe we can extend this to other civil service and municipal workers. People who are working cleaning our schools and streets, for example; this is the kind of reform I see. Immigrants have shown historically that we are here to be givers not takers. We need to create support systems and educational programs so we can build up their skill levels where they can enter the workforce and contribute to the economy and pay taxes.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes — it had taken years to be put together and it could have demonstrated collaboration and good faith, so I would have supported the bill. It received support from the White House -- as well as the Border Patrol Union, the Chamber of Commerce, the South Texas Alliance of Cities, and the Wall Street Journal. Today, there are approximately 1,000 Asylum Officers; the bipartisan Senate bill would add an additional 4,300 Asylum Officers and it would have made the asylum process faster and fairer. The bill contained a series of positive measures, including an overall increase in green cards, increases in government funding to provide attorneys to unaccompanied kids, and age-out protections for the kids of parents who are stuck in our immigration backlogs (there are almost 3,000,000 undocumented backlogged people waiting in America), it was silent on how to address the plight of Dreamers. While I am critical of the plan’s key proposal for responding to increasing arrivals at the border with summary expulsions of individuals who are seeking humanitarian protections, I think the immigration bill would have made the documentation process more humane and efficient, especially for children.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: Government shutdowns have become too normalized, reflecting the polarization of our country today, where bringing uncertainty to the lives of federal workers and costing the economy millions of dollars does not come with a political consequence. In fact the grandstanding of shut downs is often now used to play to the voting base of lawmakers. The solution is to take the shut down of the government off the table as an option.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I believe the U S should take a firmer stance against the atrocities in Gaza. I support Senator Chris Van Hollen and a growing number of Americans who view the Israeli military offensive as extreme. Long-term peace is only achievable through diplomacy and a two-state solution. In the short term, we must achieve the release of any hostages held by Hamas. I condemn terrorism and terrorist acts, but the innocent residents of Gaza have borne the brunt of Israel’s inhumane response to October 7.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, I support a national ban on military style semiautomatic rifles. These weapon do not need to be in the hands of civilians. Perpetrators of many of the deadliest school shootings in modern American history — including Sandy Hook Elementary School, Robb Elementary School, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — used assault weapons equipped with large-capacity magazines. These are unusually dangerous weapons — they also expose our amazing law enforcement officers to heightened risks as these high-powered combat grade weapons are on civilian streets. We need better background checks and mental health checks before selling any weapons to anyone. But these seimautomatic rifles weapons should be banned.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: Constituents have choices but they don’t know it. I live and work in the same neighborhoods. I might not be a politician, but I have inspired hope; changed trajectories, shared a safe home for my students and have educated over 5000 kids. I have held and cried with the mothers, who have lost children to the streets and woken up to educate their siblings and hope of a better day tomorrow. Congress is supposed to represent the civilians. I am on the ground in the community, part of the community, struggling, thriving, being challenged by policies that affect us all. I understand, I see, I listen, I ask. Voters should elect me because I am sure I can succeed in Congress because I am a hustler and I find ways make things happen. We need to challenge the status quo if we want things to change. When I was Maryland Teacher of the Year, I was an advocate nationally not just for my students, but all students everywhere. My parents are immigrants and I fully embrace the potential of our beautiful, diverse population here in Maryland District 2. Thank you for your vote.

Name: John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr.

Age: 41

Personal: Married with one child

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and American studies, Goucher College; master’s degree, political leadership, George Washington University; doctorate, public policy, University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Experience: June 2006-Jan. 2015, Maryland House of Delegates, representing District 6; Dec. 2018-present, Baltimore County executive.

Endorsements: U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger; House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones; U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer; Comptroller Brooke Lierman; state Sen. Cory McCray; Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman; Baltimore Comptroller Bill Henry; Baltimore County Sheriff Jay Fisher; Baltimore Sheriff Sam Cogen; Del. Sheila Ruth; Del. Eric Ebersole; Baltimore County Councilmember Mike Ertel; Baltimore County Councilmember Pat Young; IBEW Local 24; Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

Notable donors: Has yet to file a campaign finance report.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Our system is broken, and Washington is failing us. Rather than working together to get the job done, we see members of Congress playing politics with the issue instead. It’s holding back both our communities and our economy. It is time that we pass comprehensive immigration reform that protects DREAMers who came to America as children, extends a responsible pathway to citizenship for those who have paid their taxes and helped build a better Maryland, and that secures our border in a responsible and effective manner.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes. While our immigration system is extremely complex and requires comprehensive reform, the bipartisan immigration reform bill that was put forward in February offers a clear step in the right direction. The legislation would provide critical funding and reform for Asylum Officers. While asylum cases today generally take 5 to 7 years to be adjudicated, investing in new staff would help clear the backlog and make the asylum process faster and fairer. The bill would also allow for hiring additional immigration judges and Customs and Border Protection personnel. While I was glad to see the bill pass the Senate with bipartisan support, I was disappointed to see Speaker of the House Mike Johnson refuse to bring the bill to a vote and continue to play politics with the issue in an election year instead of working together to solve the problem. As your Representative, I will always prioritize delivering results and solving problems for Marylanders rather than scoring political points.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: As Baltimore County Executive, I have made our budget more open, transparent, and accessible than ever before, which has allowed us to solve complex budget issues in a bipartisan manner. In Congress, I will always prioritize stability for Maryland families and advocate for ending the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals. I would work to advance responsible budgeting practices that prioritize the needs of constituents over partisan brinkmanship. This includes advocating for budgetary reforms that promote transparency, efficiency, and long-term planning. Additionally, I would support legislation to prevent government shutdowns, such as automatic continuing resolutions or bipartisan agreements to fund essential services in the event of budget impasses. It’s essential to ensure that Maryland families are not held back by political gridlock in Washington.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: The escalating violence in Israel and Gaza is absolutely tragic, and there are no easy answers. I condemn the attacks by the terror group Hamas on Israeli citizens, and believe Israel has the right to self-defense and that all remaining hostages should be returned immediately. Likewise, Palestinians also deserve to live free of violence and to have the right of self determination. Any loss of civilian life, particularly of children, is not only heartbreaking, but also unacceptable. I support a peaceful two-state solution that protects and respects Israeli and Palestinian lives and rights. In Congress, I will prioritize diplomacy, renewed efforts to facilitate dialogue, and efforts to address the underlying causes of conflict. Additionally, I support providing humanitarian aid to address the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza, including access to essential services such as healthcare, food, and clean water. Ultimately, a comprehensive peace agreement must address the aspirations and security concerns of both Israelis and Palestinians while upholding international law and human rights principles.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, I join a strong majority of Americans in supporting a national ban on military grade assault weapons. Gun violence in our communities is unacceptable and has become far too commonplace. Too many children live in fear in their own schools and too many communities have been torn apart by gun violence. In addition to passing an assault weapons ban, I also support other common sense gun safety measures such as universal background checks, red flag laws, and safe storage policies.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: As a former public school teacher, state delegate, and Baltimore County Executive, I have dedicated my life to serving our communities. As County Executive, I have led a bold, transformative vision for building a better Baltimore County. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I promised to never cooperate with attempts to prosecute people who cross state lines to seek the abortion care they need here in Maryland. When crime started to rise, I passed the SAFE Act to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, which helped lead to a 50% drop in homicides. I’m running for Congress to keep delivering solutions to Marylanders’ toughest problems. With so much dysfunction in Washington, we need a new generation of leaders who have the experience to deliver for our communities. Whether it’s defending our democracy, protecting abortion access, or restoring transparency and accountability in our government, Congress needs people who don’t just talk about the challenges our communities face, but have delivered solutions to address them.

Name: Sharron Reed-Burns

Did not respond to biographical questions.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, there is an issue at the Southern border. It’s important to address the challenges and find solutions that streamline the process. Improving the timeline for individuals seeking asylum or protection is crucial. An updated and efficient processing system would certainly help ensure a better and more timely process for those seeking citizenship in the United States.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes. The bipartisan immigration bill can serve as a starting point for negotiations and discussions among different stakeholders. While it may not address all concerns initially, it provides an opportunity for everyone to come to the table and work towards finding common ground. By engaging in further negotiations, we can ensure that we have comprehensive measures in place to secure and maintain safe borders.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: By fostering a collaborative and respectful environment is crucial in any negotiation process. It’s important for all parties involved to set aside their egos and approach the discussion with a genuine desire to find a solution. Understanding and addressing each other’s concerns is key to reaching a consensus. By finding common ground and working towards a mutually beneficial agreement, we can ensure the security and safety of our communities while avoiding government shutdowns that can disrupt the lives of individuals and families.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I completely agree with you. When it comes to the issue in Gaza, it is crucial for all leaders to set aside their differences and come together to listen and understand the concerns of not only their own constituents but also those affected by the conflict. By seeking common ground and finding tangible solutions, we can work towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution. Mitigating tensions and meeting each party where they are can help foster an environment of cooperation and ultimately contribute to the goal of achieving lasting peace.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: I understand your concerns about the use of high-capacity rifles in everyday society. It is important to consider the potential risks and consequences associated with such weapons. While they may be designed for military purposes, it is necessary to evaluate their suitability for civilian use. Many people share your perspective, believing that high-capacity guns can increase the likelihood of crimes and mass shootings. Striking a balance between personal protection and public safety is crucial in addressing these concerns. The opinions of the majority should be taken into account when discussing gun control measures to ensure the well-being of society as a whole.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: My qualities as a candidate, including high integrity, compassion, empathy, and honesty, are indeed important attributes that voters often seek in a public servant. My commitment to representing all constituents and considering the bigger picture demonstrates my dedication to inclusive and effective leadership. Being an advocate who prioritizes the needs and interests of the people, rather than solely focusing on the title of the position, is a valuable quality that can foster trust and confidence among voters. By emphasizing these qualities and my commitment to serving the public, I can effectively communicate my values as a candidate to voters.

Name: Jessica Sjoberg

Age: 44

Personal: Divorced, 3 kids

Education: Associate’s degree, graphic design, Community College of Baltimore County; associate’s degree, medical assisting, Community College of Baltimore County.

Experience: Medical assistant, Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at Greater Baltimore Medical Center Cancer Center; Medical assistant, Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai Hospital

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, there is a crisis at our southern border. I would like to propose for those individuals trying to cross over to have legal documents (passport, driver’s license, birth certificate, etc.) with them, if not they cannot cross. All trucks that have containers should all be fully inspected at the border. Those that cannot cross should go back, get the correct documentation, and return to seek refuge in the United States.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: No, I would not have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill because that is allowing undocumented immigrants freely into our country then against one that has a proper Visa or legal documentation earning that chance. It is not fair holding back an actual citizen that has gotten all forms filled out in order to come to our country then someone that just skips over.

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: To keep pushing for bills of the budget to pass because families are having lots of hardships and life changing events. I want to fight for them so that their burdens are met.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: I would have events to collect money in order to send to the American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations that are there in Gaza.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Yes, I would support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles because the military should be the only ones to use those weapons not civilians. There have been too many cases of recent that have been used.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I am a single Mom of three children. I am running this election in order to protect my children and all children’s futures. I want to make a change and difference in Washington DC. The voices of many have not been heard and I want to be that one. I’m wanting to fight for our military veterans and families that have lost their loved one in violence. I want to make things easier for all middle class citizens.

Name: Clint Spellman, Jr.

Age: 63

Personal: Married, 3 children

Education: Mass communication, University of Notre Dame

Experience: Insurance agent at Mutual of Omaha, Farmers and AllState; notary public.

Endorsements: League of Women

Notable donors: None.

Questionnaire

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for a national abortion ban for pregnancies of 16 weeks or later (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Would you vote for legislation legalizing abortion access nationwide (yes/no)? A: Yes.

Q: Would you vote for legislation protecting in vitro fertilization procedures and access nationwide (yes/no)? A: No.

Q: Is there a crisis at the U.S. southern border, and what solutions would you recommend? A: Yes, a more humane processing system to speed up the legal documentation of immigrants.

Q: Would you have voted for the bipartisan immigration bill that was put forward in February? Why or why not? A: Yes, it’s not perfect but it is a start in the right direction. Off lowering illegal crossing and processing the right to passage to those immigrants who have legal documents

Q: What would you do to break the cycle of last-minute federal budget deals that have kept Maryland families under the threat of full or partial government shutdowns? A: We have extremist in congress that is why every two months we’re in the same boat, I would execute the laws pertaining to extremists and insurrection in congress and proceedings to expel, prosecute and imprisoned those who violates the laws of the constitution. that is the only way to bring back a Congress that will Govern the country for the good of All American citizens.

Q: What would you do to promote peace in Gaza? A: Immediate cease fire, the removal of Israel Prime minster.

Q: Finish this statement: I believe the U.S. should offer additional aid to ... (choices: Ukraine, the Israeli military, civilians in Gaza, none of the above)? A: Ukraine, civilians in Gaza.

Q: Would you support a national ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles? Why or why not? A: Absolutely, Military Assault weapons should not be legal because they are made to kill anything within in seconds it can 10 to 20 people. it does not belong on the streets or sold in gun shops or online.

Q: Why should voters elect you? A: I plan to legislate raising the Federal Minimum wage to 21.85 an hour and a cost of living increase every two years of 1.50 for the next 10 years. I will legislate a Program called Poverty to Profession a 10 to 24 weeks Program to help the homeless, Incarcerated, unemployed, and the poverty stricken. To help Prepare them blue collar livable wage jobs through Apprenticeships, union jobs and Community College degrees, also education like G.E.D classes for those without a high degree.

Republicans

Name: Kimberly Klacik

Age: 42

Personal: Married, one child.

Education: Graduate, Bowie State University.

Experience: Radio host; ran for 7th Congressional District candidate in 2020; founded a nonprofit, Potential Me.

Endorsements: Will be announced later.

Notable donors: Has not filed a campaign finance report yet.

Questionnaire

Declined to answer the candidate questionnaire: “Thank you for sending the questionnaire. I noticed the first 4 questions were about abortion. Polling and conversations with residents have proven time and time again that abortion access isn’t important. I also noticed, the number one concern, crime, is not on your questionnaire.

When you have a questionnaire voters care about, I will be happy to respond.”

Name: John Thormann

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.

Name: Dave Wallace

Did not respond to biographical questions or candidate questionnaire.