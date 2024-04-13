What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s two members of the 100-member U.S. Senate, introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending, confirming federal judges and administration appointments and providing oversight of federal government operations. Senators are elected to six-year terms statewide.
Democrats
Name: Angela Alsobrooks
Age: 53
Personal: Mother of a daughter in college.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, public policy, Duke University; graduate of University of Maryland School of Law.
Experience: Prince George’s County executive since 2018; two terms as Prince George’s County state’s attorney; former executive director of the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County; former assistant state’s attorney.
Endorsements: Gov. Wes Moore; Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen; U.S. Reps. John Sarbanes, Glenn Ivey, Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume; Emily’s List: 1199 SEIU.
Notable donors: Melinda Gates; former Baltimore State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein; former UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski; former District of Columbia Mayor Adrian Fenty.
Name: Michael W. Cobb Sr.
Age: 56
Personal: Two sons.
Education: High school equivalency diploma.
Experience: Cobb says he is “a regular working class person” and the working class needs better representation.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Marcellus Crews
Did not respond to inquiries from The Baltimore Banner.
Name: Brian E. Frydenborg
Age: 42
Personal: Single.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, history and politics, Washington and Lee University; master’s degree, peace operations, George Mason University.
Experience: More than 20 years’ experience as an independent journalist, policy consultant.
Endorsements: Center for Freethought Equality, which backs candidates who support “increasing the visibility and political clout of the humanist and atheist community.”
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Scottie J. Griffin
Age: 73
Personal: One daughter.
Education: Doctorate in educational leadership and instructional development.
Experience: Educator.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Robert K. Houton
Age: 52
Personal: Father of two.
Education: Attended the University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
Experience: Founder of the Coalition for Families, Teens and Students, which advocates for federal fentanyl testing legislation.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Joseph Perez
Age: 49
Personal: Single.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, philosophy; master’s degree, information technology with a focus in healthcare informatics.
Experience: More than 10 years as a consultant for the federal government; also worked in health education for MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Steven Henry Seuferer
Age: 39
Personal: Married.
Education: High school and vocational training.
Experience: Has worked in information technology and served as a volunteer on a Comic Con International committee, voting on policies, procedures and events.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: David J. Trone
Age: 68
Personal: Married with four grown children.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Furman University; master’s degree, business administration, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
Experience: Member of U.S. House of Representatives for the 6th Congressional District since 2019; founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More retail liquor store chain.
Endorsements: Maryland State Education Association; U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger; LiUNA Mid-Atlantic; Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police; Maryland Professional Fire Fighters Association.
Notable donors: Trone largely self-funds his campaign and has committed to spend tens of millions of dollars of his own money.
Name: Andrew Jaye Wildman
Age: 75
Personal: Divorced, one child.
Education: Franklin High School, studied computer programming at the college level.
Experience: More than 30 years in the information technology industry.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Republicans
Name: Moe H. Barakat
Age: 41
Personal: One son.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and administration; master’s degree, legal studies, American University; advanced business strategy degree from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. Certified systems and network engineer.
Experience: Managing director of a U.S.-international business council; treasurer of a trade organization; advisor and consultant on business and intelligence issues.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Chris Chaffee
Age: 63
Personal: Married, four children, eight grandchildren.
Education: Graduate of Bowie High School; studied at University of Maryland, College Park.
Experience: General contractor and farmer, volunteer basketball coach.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Robin Ficker
Age: 80
Personal: Three children, three grandchildren.
Education: Montgomery Blair High School; attended U.S. Military Academy at West Point; bachelor’s degree, engineering, Case Institute of Technology; University of Baltimore Law School.
Experience: One term in the House of Delegates; frequent candidate for public office; successfully petitioned issues onto the ballot in Montgomery County.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: Ficker is largely self-funding his campaign.
Name: Lorie R. Friend
Age: 56
Personal: Three children.
Education: Nursing degree.
Experience: Registered nurse for 27 years; Finished second in 2022 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Larry Hogan
Age: 67
Personal: Married with three daughters and multiple grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, government and political science, Florida State University.
Experience: Governor of Maryland, 2015-2023; appointments secretary for Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., 2003-2007; founder and CEO of the Hogan Companies, a commercial real estate brokerage firm.
Endorsements: None yet, but he was reported to have been recruited to run by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
Notable donors: Hogan has not yet been required to file fundraising reports.
Name: John A. Myrick
Age: 59
Personal: Married, daughter and grandchild.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, national security intelligence policy, Excelsior College ; bachelor’s degree, strategic studies, Buxton University; two associate’s degrees from the community college of the Air Force.
Experience: Retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves after 23 years; former Harford County deputy sheriff; civilian intelligence employee.
Endorsements: Chris Bruneau, Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District.
Notable donors: None reported.
Name: Laban Y. Seyoum
The Baltimore Banner could not find contact information for this candidate.