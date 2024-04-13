The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

© 2024 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved.

What’s the job: Would serve as one of Maryland’s two members of the 100-member U.S. Senate, introducing and voting on legislation, approving federal spending, confirming federal judges and administration appointments and providing oversight of federal government operations. Senators are elected to six-year terms statewide.

Democrats

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Angela Alsobrooks

Age: 53

Personal: Mother of a daughter in college.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, public policy, Duke University; graduate of University of Maryland School of Law.

Experience: Prince George’s County executive since 2018; two terms as Prince George’s County state’s attorney; former executive director of the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County; former assistant state’s attorney.

Endorsements: Gov. Wes Moore; Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller; U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen; U.S. Reps. John Sarbanes, Glenn Ivey, Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume; Emily’s List: 1199 SEIU.

Notable donors: Melinda Gates; former Baltimore State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein; former UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski; former District of Columbia Mayor Adrian Fenty.

Michael Cobb is running for U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024. (Courtesy of Michael Cobb)

Name: Michael W. Cobb Sr.

Age: 56

Personal: Two sons.

Education: High school equivalency diploma.

Experience: Cobb says he is “a regular working class person” and the working class needs better representation.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Marcellus Crews

Did not respond to inquiries from The Baltimore Banner.

Brian E. Frydenborg (Handout)

Name: Brian E. Frydenborg

Age: 42

Personal: Single.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, history and politics, Washington and Lee University; master’s degree, peace operations, George Mason University.

Experience: More than 20 years’ experience as an independent journalist, policy consultant.

Endorsements: Center for Freethought Equality, which backs candidates who support “increasing the visibility and political clout of the humanist and atheist community.”

Notable donors: None reported.

Scottie Griffin (Handout)

Name: Scottie J. Griffin

Age: 73

Personal: One daughter.

Education: Doctorate in educational leadership and instructional development.

Experience: Educator.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Robert K. Houton

Age: 52

Personal: Father of two.

Education: Attended the University of Maryland Global Campus and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Experience: Founder of the Coalition for Families, Teens and Students, which advocates for federal fentanyl testing legislation.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

Joseph Perez is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Joseph Perez)

Name: Joseph Perez

Age: 49

Personal: Single.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, philosophy; master’s degree, information technology with a focus in healthcare informatics.

Experience: More than 10 years as a consultant for the federal government; also worked in health education for MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

Steven Henry Seuferer (Handout)

Name: Steven Henry Seuferer

Age: 39

Personal: Married.

Education: High school and vocational training.

Experience: Has worked in information technology and served as a volunteer on a Comic Con International committee, voting on policies, procedures and events.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

(Jessica Gallagher)

Name: David J. Trone

Age: 68

Personal: Married with four grown children.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Furman University; master’s degree, business administration, University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.

Experience: Member of U.S. House of Representatives for the 6th Congressional District since 2019; founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More retail liquor store chain.

Endorsements: Maryland State Education Association; U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger; LiUNA Mid-Atlantic; Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police; Maryland Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Notable donors: Trone largely self-funds his campaign and has committed to spend tens of millions of dollars of his own money.

(Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Andrew Jaye Wildman

Age: 75

Personal: Divorced, one child.

Education: Franklin High School, studied computer programming at the college level.

Experience: More than 30 years in the information technology industry.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

Republicans

Moe H. Barakat (Handout)

Name: Moe H. Barakat

Age: 41

Personal: One son.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, political science and administration; master’s degree, legal studies, American University; advanced business strategy degree from Cornell Johnson Graduate School of Management. Certified systems and network engineer.

Experience: Managing director of a U.S.-international business council; treasurer of a trade organization; advisor and consultant on business and intelligence issues.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

(Handout)

Name: Chris Chaffee

Age: 63

Personal: Married, four children, eight grandchildren.

Education: Graduate of Bowie High School; studied at University of Maryland, College Park.

Experience: General contractor and farmer, volunteer basketball coach.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

Robin Ficker attends a press conference held by Kelly Schulz at Lawyers Mall in Annapolis on June 30, 2022. Ficker is a frequent candidate for public office and is running for governor as a Republican. (Pamela Wood)

Name: Robin Ficker

Age: 80

Personal: Three children, three grandchildren.

Education: Montgomery Blair High School; attended U.S. Military Academy at West Point; bachelor’s degree, engineering, Case Institute of Technology; University of Baltimore Law School.

Experience: One term in the House of Delegates; frequent candidate for public office; successfully petitioned issues onto the ballot in Montgomery County.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: Ficker is largely self-funding his campaign.

Lorie Friend is running for U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024. (Courtesy of Lorie Friend)

Name: Lorie R. Friend

Age: 56

Personal: Three children.

Education: Nursing degree.

Experience: Registered nurse for 27 years; Finished second in 2022 Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None reported.

(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Larry Hogan

Age: 67

Personal: Married with three daughters and multiple grandchildren.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, government and political science, Florida State University.

Experience: Governor of Maryland, 2015-2023; appointments secretary for Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., 2003-2007; founder and CEO of the Hogan Companies, a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

Endorsements: None yet, but he was reported to have been recruited to run by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

Notable donors: Hogan has not yet been required to file fundraising reports.

John A. Myrick of Lanham is running for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024. (Courtesy of John A. Myrick)

Name: John A. Myrick

Age: 59

Personal: Married, daughter and grandchild.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, national security intelligence policy, Excelsior College ; bachelor’s degree, strategic studies, Buxton University; two associate’s degrees from the community college of the Air Force.

Experience: Retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserves after 23 years; former Harford County deputy sheriff; civilian intelligence employee.

Endorsements: Chris Bruneau, Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District.

Notable donors: None reported.

Name: Laban Y. Seyoum

The Baltimore Banner could not find contact information for this candidate.