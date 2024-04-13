What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 5th District includes Northwest Baltimore neighborhoods such as Arlington, Cheswolde, Howard Park, Pimlico and Mount Washington.
Name: Marvin M. Briscoe
Age: 64
Personal: Dad and educator.
Education: Graduate of Carver Vocational Technical High School; bachelor’s degree, social work, Morgan State University; master’s degree, special education, Coppin State University. Currently studying toward a master’s degree in special education at Morgan State.
Experience: Educator, mentor and program leader, certified mediator, certified in restorative practices.
Endorsements: None.
Notable donors: None.
Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.
Name: Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer
Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.
Education: University of Baltimore.
Experience: Member of City Council since 2016.
Endorsements: AFSCME Maryland
Notable donors: Alex Smith with Atlas Restaurants; Caves Valley Partners; mayor candidate Sheila Dixon; Timothy Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner; developer Mark Sapperstein; Seawall Development; Tagliata/Elk Room LLC; Henson Development Company; U.S. Rep. David Trone; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.; Maryland Multi-Housing Association; Elfreth for Maryland; former Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Tom Kelso.