What’s the job: Representing residents on the 15-member City Council, including introducing and voting on legislation, approving city spending and providing oversight of city operations. Council members are elected to four-year terms by district. The 5th District includes Northwest Baltimore neighborhoods such as Arlington, Cheswolde, Howard Park, Pimlico and Mount Washington.

Look up your City Council district here.

A photo of Marvin M. Briscoe wearing a black suit with a black tie and white shirt against a white background.
Marvin M. Briscoe is ca candidate for the Baltimore City Council in District 5. (Handout)

Name: Marvin M. Briscoe

Age: 64

Personal: Dad and educator.

Education: Graduate of Carver Vocational Technical High School; bachelor’s degree, social work, Morgan State University; master’s degree, special education, Coppin State University. Currently studying toward a master’s degree in special education at Morgan State.

Experience: Educator, mentor and program leader, certified mediator, certified in restorative practices.

Endorsements: None.

Notable donors: None.

Did not respond to the candidate questionnaire.

Baltimore City Councilman Issac 'Yitzy' Schleifer. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Name: Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer

Did not respond to biographical questions or the candidate questionnaire.

Education: University of Baltimore.

Experience: Member of City Council since 2016.

Endorsements: AFSCME Maryland

Notable donors: Alex Smith with Atlas Restaurants; Caves Valley Partners; mayor candidate Sheila Dixon; Timothy Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner; developer Mark Sapperstein; Seawall Development; Tagliata/Elk Room LLC; Henson Development Company; U.S. Rep. David Trone; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.; Maryland Multi-Housing Association; Elfreth for Maryland; former Maryland Stadium Authority chairman Tom Kelso.