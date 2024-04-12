Age: 40
Personal: Married. Father of one small child. Lives in Beechfield neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Associate’s degree in psychology from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Experience: Enrollment specialist at the Community College of Baltimore County since 2023. Constituent services liaison at Baltimore City Hall from 2021 to 2023. Enrollment specialist at CCBC from 2016 to 2021.
Questionnaire
A: I would continue and expand upon these strategies and offices and also have an independent review to verify these systems are working and using the best science based information available to ensure we are using these best strategies possible.
A: One thing I will do in addition to using the best scientifically-backed crime and violence reduction strategies is to create a multimedia campaign to start combating the mentality that guns are cool and a status symbol similar to how smoking went from a cool status symbol to something that people avoid due to health risks.
A: One thing we have to do is improve the city’s image nationally. Due to some popular media depictions, most Americans think that Baltimore is a cesspool of murder and violence and we must show the nation that Baltimore is a great city to draw in new residents and businesses. This will increase the prosperity of current residents. We can do this by drawing in business from movie and television productions that showcase our strengths and versatility.
A: I do support cutting property taxes but we must make sure that we compensate for the lower property tax rate by increasing taxes in other areas and on expensive and luxury properties.
A: The eviction prevention program was a vital lifeline to many during the pandemic despite the fact that they struggled immensely under poor management, high turnover rate, and heavy caseload. Baltimore City still has an eviction rate that is twice as high as the rest of the state and this is a program our citizens can’t afford to lose.
A: I would like to utilize eminent domain to buy and demolish several vacant blocks throughout the city and build affordable housing units there in an effort to deal with both the vacant housing and the eviction crisis simultaneously.
A: At this point we’ve reached a breaking point. People are dying because of these properties and we need to stop treating it like a minor annoyance and use the city’s power of eminent domain to rip out these useless vacant properties and replace them with things that benefit their communities such as affordable housing, green spaces, and community centers.
A: The city should increase the tax rate on our most wealthy businesses and reduce tax breaks for organizations and businesses that are unfairly benefiting from these tax breaks and not delivering on the promised benefits they provide to the city’s residents.
A: No. For me, the Inner Harbor is the heart of our living city. It should be a place where people go to be entertained, to enjoy themselves, and create a sense of community for the whole city. Apartment complexes, regardless of their luxuriousness should be found outside of the Inner Harbor, even though we are told the public space has not been reduced, we all know how wealthy people react when they see minorities gathering in areas they perceive as theirs, regardless of if it’s considered public spaces or not.
A: I support a fully walkable, safe city with interconnected non-vehicular paths. The biggest change I would make to Complete Streets is to eliminate the dozens and dozens of unnecessary meetings that allow people to needlessly delay and debate changes the city has already committed to that would make our city safer and greener for everyone.
A: I have experience working for the city and understand the bureaucracy that prevents the city from being a better place. I don’t owe anything to any special interests groups or lobbyists that prevent me from enacting the changes needed to make Baltimore a city that works for everyone. This May, I want everyone to know they have options for mayor and should vote for whoever’s policy most aligns with the things they believe in, not the people who polls, lobbyists and special interest groups say they should vote for.