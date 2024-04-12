Age: 47
Personal: Divorced. Father to two adult children. Lives in Federal Hill neighborhood in South Baltimore.
Education: Graduate, Woodlawn High School. Bachelor’s degree, philosophy and political science, Yale University. Master’s degree, medical ethics, King’s College London.
Experience: Currently managing partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp. Partner at DLA Piper, 2017 to 2021. Deputy Attorney General, 2015 to 2016. Chief of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Major Investigations Unit, 2011 to 2015. Former Democratic candidate for mayor in 2020; former Democratic candidate for City State’s Attorney in 2018 and 2022.
Notable donors: Using public financing.
Questionnaire
Thiru Vignarajah did not respond to The Baltimore Banner’s questionnaire.