Mayor Brandon Scott and his fiancée Hana Pugh welcomed his first child on Tuesday.

“Last night, we were blessed with the healthy and safe arrival of baby Charm,” Scott wrote Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Both Hana and Charm are doing great, and we are very excited for this next chapter in our lives. I’m looking forward to the new adventure of being a dad.”

They named him Charm Jamie Scott: his first name for Charm City Live, where Scott says he and Pugh met in September 2022, and his middle name for beloved relatives of the couple.

Charm was born at 7:31 p.m. on Dec. 26 and weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces, according to AFRO News, which earlier reported his arrival. He was reportedly delivered at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson.

Charm’s arrival comes just one day after Scott revealed on Facebook that he and Pugh got engaged on Dec. 25. The couple have made several public appearances in the spring and summer, and earlier this week shared a holiday card on social media featuring a family portrait.

Pugh also has a 7-year-old son from a previous marriage. The family lives in Scott’s new home in Hamilton, along with Madam Scarlet, a long-haired calico, and Lord Grogu, a Yorkie mix.

Scott was elected in 2020 is seeking reelection in 2024.

This story may be updated.

