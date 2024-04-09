The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

With barely a month to go until election day, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott retains a sizable cash advantage over his rivals, including former Mayor Sheila Dixon, according to campaign finance filings submitted Tuesday, reporting nearly double the balance of his leading challenger.

Dixon out-raised Scott since the last filing deadline in January, bringing in almost $273,000 compared to Scott’s $231,000 over that stretch. Over the course of the campaign cycle, though, Scott has amassed a total of $1.6 million, compared to $785,000 brought in by Dixon, according to top line figures provided by each campaign.

And a third candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, has raised a competitive war chest using the city’s new public financing system, which multiplies small donations if candidates forgo contributions larger than $150 and donations from unions, corporations and political action committees. Vignarajah reported that he has amassed $698,000 since entering the race in January, including a more than $150,000 contribution from the city fund that he qualified for over the weekend.

The latest fundraising numbers come as mayoral campaigns are entering the final, intense weeks before next month’s Democratic primary election.

Just this week, Scott and Dixon have traded big-name endorsements, with the first-term incumbent securing the backing of both Maryland senators while his challenger drew the support of State’s Attorney Ivan Bates. While Dixon has continued to campaign aggressively in recent weeks — debuting her campaign’s first commercial, featuring Bates declaring his need for a “stronger partner in City Hall,” on Tuesday — the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has turned the national spotlight onto Scott.

The Democratic primary will be held on May 14, and in deep-blue Baltimore its result will effectively decide the city’s next mayor. One more campaign finance disclosure deadline, on May 3, remains before Election Day.

Over the course of his re-election campaign, Scott has attempted to sell voters on the importance of stable leadership in City Hall, touting the reduction Baltimore has seen in gun violence over the last year and often alluding to the scandal that pushed Dixon out of office in the late 2000s. The latest numbers from Scott show he has continued to spend conservatively, burning $158,000 in the latest reporting period while retaining a nearly $1 million war chest with the most competitive weeks of campaigning still to go. The incumbent reported $835,000 in the bank at the last reporting deadline in January.

Not factored into Dixon’s half-a-million dollar balance is $62,000 her campaign said it paid out for its first commercial, hitting airwaves this week. In the ad, Bates expounds on his work to combat gun violence and quality of life crimes in the state’s attorney’s office.

“We’re making progress. But I need a stronger partner in City Hall,” Bates says in the ad. “That’s Sheila Dixon. She can help me clean this city up. I’m not worried about the past. I’m focused on the partnership for the future.”

In her bid to retake her old office, Dixon has pitched herself as a superior city manager to Scott and harkened back to the relatively low homicide rate the city experienced when she was in office between 2007 and 2010. The first female mayor of Baltimore, Dixon’s campaign has also been marked by scandal. While in office in 2009, she was convicted of embezzlement for taking gift cards intended for the poor, and she stepped down in 2010 after pleading guilty to perjury in a separate case.

Vignarajah has called this year’s mayoral contest a $1 million race and said Tuesday that his fundraising windfall shows that small donations and publicly financed campaigns can compete with the well-financed establishment candidates. The Vignarajah campaign reported about $100,000 in direct donations since its launch in late January, money he has been able to pool with an additional $600,000 in matching funds.

Meanwhile, businessman Bob Wallace has around $410,000 on hand, according to his April filing, largely thanks to loans he has made to himself.

So far this cycle, Wallace has loaned himself about $350,000 — including $150,000 he loaned to himself on April 1 — and has a balance of outstanding loans totaling more than $695,000. Wallace ran for mayor four years ago as an independent candidate, and on the Democratic ballot this time around he as pulled in donations from across the state and from a range of industries, including health care, government and finance. In his 2020 run, Wallace loaned himself nearly $343,000.

Super PACs remain an X-factor in the race — backers have formed PACs supporting Dixon and Scott — their potential weight still unclear.

The Working for Baltimore PAC, formed in support of Scott last month, had yet to file a campaign finance report as of late afternoon on Tuesday.

The committee backing Dixon, the Better Baltimore PAC, however, funded a television attack ad against Scott last month. The committee boasts the backing of Baltimore County developer John “Jack” Luetkemeyer, Jr. and David Smith, the executive chairman of the national TV network Sinclair, Inc. and the new owner the Baltimore Sun. Formed last August before Dixon had officially declared her candidacy, the PAC raised $200,000 ahead of the January filing deadline thanks almost exclusively to donations from Smith and Luetkemeyer, who has lately emerged as a financial force in local races.

Reporter Hallie Miller contributed to this story.