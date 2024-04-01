Another super PAC supporting Mayor Brandon Scott’s reelection has registered with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Baltimore Forward was established last Tuesday by Maisheda Lee-Lucas of Myersville, according to state records. Reached by phone, she declined to comment.

Like another group in favor of the incumbent mayor that was registered last month, the Baltimore Forward super PAC has recorded no donations or spending.

Leticia Langston of Hanover is registered as the treasurer. She did not return a request for comment.

In 2021, Lee-Lucas was employed as a senior organizer with Civic Operations Group, according to a contract with the New Jersey government that the company bid on.

Maryland campaign accounts can accept a maximum of $6,000 per individual donor or business, while super PACs can accept and spend unlimited amounts of money. The groups cannot operate in coordination with candidates or political parties.

A super PAC formed to support former Mayor Sheila Dixon, Scott’s chief rival in the Democratic primary, has raised around $600,000. Its primary donors include real estate developer John “Jack” Luetkemeyer Jr. and David Smith, the executive chairman of TV network Sinclair Inc. and new co-owner of The Baltimore Sun.

The pro-Dixon super PAC began airing attack ads against Scott early last month, labeling him: “nice guy, bad mayor.” Starting Tuesday morning, the Scott campaign will air TV and radio ads that tout Scott’s increased spending on rec centers and schools, done “the right way — no scandal and no corruption.”

Maryland super PACs must file a public report within 48 hours of spending $10,000 on advertisements, making their movements easier to track. Campaigns must report their spendings and donations on a schedule set by the state board of elections.

In mid-January, Scott reported having more than $835,000 on hand, while Dixon reported $370,000. The next round of campaign finance reports are due on April 9.

The primary is May 14.

Emily Sullivan

emily.sullivan@thebaltimorebanner.com

Emily Sullivan

Emily Sullivan covers Baltimore City Hall. She joined the Banner after three years at WYPR, where she won multiple awards for her radio stories on city politics and culture. She previously reported for NPR’s national airwaves, focusing on business news and breaking news.

