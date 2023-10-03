Read the results of the Goucher College-Banner survey of Baltimore City residents

Published 10/3/2023 5:30 a.m. EDT

Poll results for the Goucher-Baltimore Banner poll. (Original photos by Baltimore Banner staff; Photo illustration by Yifan Luo for The Baltimore Banner)

Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner surveyed city residents to learn their views on the 2024 local elections and issues such as crime, education, leadership and the quality of municipal services.

The poll of 711 registered Baltimore voters was conducted by phone, both landline and mobile, between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Additionally, 537 registered Baltimore Democrats in the sample were asked about the coming 2024 races for mayor and City Council president. These questions have a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points

Eighty-three percent of the interviews were completed on a cell phone and 17% were conducted on a landline. Fifty-one percent of the cell phone interviews were conducted via text-to-web.

View the poll cross tabulations here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.