Baltimore mayor’s director of public safety office to step down

The director of Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s public safety office plans to step down, a spokesperson for the office said Thursday, marking the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the administration.

Shantay Jackson has led the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, since December 2020, shortly after Scott was sworn in as mayor. She departs from an agency that has championed one of the mayor’s top priorities: fostering a public health approach to violent crime that helps lift people out of violence by offering supports and social services while putting less weight on law enforcement or punitive tactics.

Jack French, a spokesperson for the office, confirmed Jackson’s intentions to step down Thursday morning but declined to immediately provide details on the timing or reasons for her resignation. More information would be released later in the day, he said.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not immediately answer questions about the reasons for Jackson’s departure or next steps to fill the role, citing “personnel matters.”

The Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement mirrors public safety offices that have existed under previous mayoral administrations, but Scott has invested heavily in its mission. In October 2021, he committed $50 million of the city’s federal pandemic aid to expanding the office’s team and funding a wide array of public safety programs and nonprofits.

Under Jackson’s leadership, the office has committed funding to a long roster of nonprofits focused on violence prevention, the flagship violence intervention group Safe Streets, social service components of the city’s promising anti-gun violence strategy and a large jobs program for incarcerated people transitioning out of prison, among other priorities.

Jackson’s departure comes on the heels of other high-profile departures from the Scott administration. Earlier this month, the mayor asked his chief of staff and top communications official to step down.