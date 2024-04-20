The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The top Democrats running for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat engaged in their first televised debate in Baltimore on Friday, which may prove to be the only televised matchup ahead of primary election day.

For an hour at Fox45′s studios in Woodberry, moderators put U.S. Rep. David Trone and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks through a rapid-fire series of topics.

The two candidates have virtually identical positions on major policy issues that are important to Democrats, agreeing on the need to protect reproductive rights, fight climate change, fund schools and the like.

The contrasts on stage were focused more on personal and political differences. Here’s a breakdown of key moments.

Money, money, money

Each candidate criticized the other for how they’re funding their campaigns in what’s shaping up to be Maryland’s most expensive election for a federal office.

Trone, founder of the Total Wine and More chain of liquor stores, has self-funded his campaign to the tune of $41.8 million, while Alsobrooks has used a conventional strategy of raising money from individuals and political committees.

“I don’t believe this is the way democracy works,” Alsobrooks said of Trone’s self-funding.

Trone countered that he’s the only candidate who isn’t taking any corporate money. “We’ve got to get the money out of politics that’s really poisoning our system,” he said.

Alsobrooks also hit Trone on contributions he’s made personally and through his business to Republican politicians who oppose abortion access, such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas.

“I just want to mention, again, hundreds of thousands of dollars that Mr. Trone has spent on these radical Republicans who want to not only ban abortion, who also are anti-union, but also to defeat good, Democratic candidates,” she said.

Trone didn’t address that criticism on stage but said in an interview afterward that he needs to protect his businesses and workers in states across the country, and some elected officials “claim those checks need to be written to them. They want those checks.”

Who’s your friend?

None of the four moderators asked the candidates about who has endorsed them, but it did not stop Alsobrooks and Trone from name-dropping their endorsers — both familiar political names and some that are unlikely to ring a bell for Baltimore TV watchers.

U.S. Senate candidate David Trone speaks to reporters after participating in a debate sponsored by Fox45, The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore on Friday, April 19, 2024. He’s flanked by Prince George's County Council members Edward Burroughs III and Krystal Oriadha. (Pamela Wood)

Trone touted Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives who have endorsed his campaign, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Minority Whip Katherine Clark.

“The folks that really matter the most are those that know you the best,” he said.

He also touted endorsers from Alsobrooks’ turf in Prince George’s County, mentioning state Sen. Joanne C. Benson, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy and Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, who once represented that area in Congress.

Alsobrooks emphasized that most of Maryland’s Democratic delegation to Capitol Hill has endorsed her, and repeatedly mentioned U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks to reporters after participating in a debate sponsored by Fox45, The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore on Friday, April 19, 2024. (Pamela Wood)

“It’s important to first point out that six of our seven Congressional members — all Mr. Trone’s colleagues — have endorsed me in this race. I’m proud of that,” she said.

Alsobrooks name-checked Gov. Wes Moore multiple times, though he has not been visible on Alsobrooks’ campaign since he endorsed her last fall. The county executive said in an interview that Moore would be joining her soon.

“Gov. Moore is a huge supporter, you’re going to see Gov. Moore,” she said.

During the debate, Alsobrooks pointed out she’s been endorsed by The Washington Post’s editorial board. Trone retorted that the newspaper’s editorial board has a poor track record in picking winners and he hopes that continues.

Larry Hogan on the mind

The winner of the Democratic primary is likely to face Republican former Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election this fall. And while Hogan was not in the studio, he was certainly top of mind.

Both Alsobrooks and Trone claimed they’re the right candidate to defeat Hogan and keep the U.S. Senate in Democratic control.

Trone said he has the combination of money and supporters across the state and nation needed to beat Hogan.

“Electability, that’s absolutely the key,” Trone said. “And there is no question. Every single poll said the same thing: I’m the candidate that can beat Larry Hogan. ... Not one poll has said my opponent can beat Larry Hogan, because she won’t.”

Alsobrooks countered by citing an internal campaign poll that showed her just a few points behind Trone. (All independent polls have shown Trone farther ahead.)

“The polls are showing you that after $45 million has been spent in this race to defeat me, we are within a statistical tie in this race that we are tied in this race with a large number of undecided voters,” Alsobrooks said.

She said her coalition is “what is needed to defeat very Hogan in this race.”

Comparing records

Alsobrooks and Trone both have records in elected office, but they’ve had very different jobs. Trone is a businessman-turned-politician with three terms in Congress, while Alsobrooks was elected state’s attorney before she became county executive in 2018.

Alsobrooks talked about her work to reduce violent crime as a prosecutor, and her initiatives to open a mental health and addiction treatment center and to build new schools. She handled a question about a case in which she sought the death penalty by saying that she agrees with Maryland voters’ decision to abolish the sentence — but added that killers of children should face the toughest legal punishment.

Trone touted his bipartisanship and effectiveness in passing bills and responding to constituent concerns. He said his district ranks high for how much federal money goes to fund community projects.

“It’s about bringing home the money,” he said.

Alsobrooks countered that it’s not just about getting money but putting it to work. “It is important to implement the funding after you get it,” she said.

Another matchup possible?

With time dwindling before in-person voting in May, it’s not clear whether Alsobrooks and Trone will face off on TV again. As of now, the Fox45 debate is the only debate that the two campaigns have agreed to.

If you want to watch Friday’s debate, it is posted on YouTube. It also will be re-aired Saturday at 2 p.m. on Fox45 and 6 p.m. on CW Baltimore, as well as on Sunday at 6 p.m. on myTV Baltimore.