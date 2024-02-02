A junior aide to U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin will not face criminal charges stemming from a sex tape filmed in a Senate hearing room.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by Cardin’s office after a tape circulated online in December of two people having sex in a Hart Senate Office Building hearing room. U.S. Capitol Police have since closed their investigation into the video after they found no evidence that a crime was committed.

Although the incident likely violated congressional policy, the statement said, the unnamed Senate staffer in the video had access to the hearing room.

Capitol Police decide to forgo charges after consulting with federal and local prosecutors and reviewing the law. Investigators said they are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.

“The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

Maese-Czeropski could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. Police said the staffer, without naming him, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk.

Earlier in December, Maese-Czeropski posted on LinkedIn that he was going through a difficult time and wrote that he has “been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace,” Maese-Czeropski wrote. “Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters.”

Portions of the tape were published by The Daily Caller in December. The American Spectator magazine previously identified a Cardin aide as being involved. Neither publication identified Maese-Czeropski.

