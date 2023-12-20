In the first three months that people could legally buy cannabis in Maryland, customers paid more than $12 million in taxes to the state government.

Customers buying recreational cannabis pay a 9% point-of-sale tax on all flower, edibles, tinctures and other cannabis products, with the money parceled out to a variety of programs.

A new report from Comptroller Brooke Lierman, a Democrat, lays out how the money is coming into the state and where it’s going. Lierman plans to issue reports every three months.

“Transparency is crucial to earning and maintaining the public trust,” Lierman said in a statement, “and my office is committed to helping Marylanders understand what this new part of the economy is generating in taxes.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Legal cannabis sales for adult use began on July 1, following approval from voters in the 2022 election.

Where the taxes are being paid

Of the approximately $12.1 million in taxes collected in July, August and September, customers at dispensaries in Central Maryland paid the most: $5.49 million, or 45% of all taxes collected.

Central Maryland is defined as Baltimore City and Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard, Carroll and Harford counties. That region is not only a population center, but also has 50 of the state’s 96 licensed dispensaries.

Customers in the Capital Region, defined as Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, paid the next-most, $3.05 million. Those two counties, the state’s most populous, have 26 licensed dispensaries between them.

Western Maryland accounted for $1.56 million in taxes, followed by the Eastern Shore with $1.27 million and Southern Maryland with $786,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Where the money goes

When state lawmakers approved legal sales of cannabis, they decided to divide the tax collections among several programs. Here’s where the first batch of tax money will be distributed:

How does this stack up to predictions?

When state lawmakers legalized cannabis, analysts predicted the first 12 months would generate $400 million in sales and $36 million in taxes. That’s a significant amount of money coming into the state, but not a windfall compared to the total state budget of more than $60 billion.

The more than $12 million in taxes collected in the first three months puts Maryland on pace to be ahead of the forecast of $36 million per year. At that rate of sales, the state may collect $48 million in the first 12 months.

Data on total sales is reported faster than the tax collections, and the Maryland Cannabis Administration reports between $50 million to $55 million worth of adult-use cannabis is sold per month. That totals $270.3 million from July through November, which would equate to about $24.3 million in taxes from those first five months.

Maryland dispensaries continue to sell cannabis products for medical purposes, and those sales are not taxed. From July through November, medical sales ranged from about $33 million to $38 million monthly.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pamela Wood

pamela.wood@thebaltimorebanner.com

Pamela Wood

Pamela Wood covers Maryland politics and government. She previously reported for The Baltimore Sun, The Capital and other Maryland newspapers. A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, she lives in northern Anne Arundel County. 

More from Pamela Wood

What changes might come to Camden Yards? Orioles, stadium authority have made wish lists

Baltimore Orioles and state finalize new Camden Yards lease

More From The Banner

Through racism, hatred and war, Oblate Sisters of Providence have stood their ground in Baltimore

Sister Magdala Gilbert, poses for a portrait at Our Lady of Mount Providence Convent, Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Baltimore’s long-shot push for America’s first Black saint

Maryland hospitals must pay back millions to poor patients. First, they have to find them.

Andre Braugher could never be boxed in