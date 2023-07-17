Gov. Moore, wife sell Guilford mansion for $2.525M

The first family’s home is off the market.

Gov. Wes Moore and wife Dawn Flythe Moore sold their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in Baltimore’s Guilford neighborhood last week, according to real estate listings.

The Moores listed their six-bedroom, seven-bath home for $2.75 million in February, not long after the family moved into Government House in Annapolis. Built in 1925, the home sits on a three-quarter-acre property that overlooks Sherwood Gardens. It has a gated driveway, high-end appliances and a backyard “oasis” with an outdoor fireplace and swimming pool, according to the listing.

The listing described the home as “one of Guilford’s most treasured manors.”

The price was reduced to $2.675 million in May and soon after, a pending sale for that amount was listed. The home then was listed as sold for $2.525 million on July 13.

The sale has not yet been posted to the state’s online property records database; often that takes a few weeks.

The Moores had bought the mansion in 2017 for $2.35 million, according to property records.

Moore put most of his investments and business interests into a blind trust earlier this year to avoid potential conflicts of interest. The trust agreement does not, however, include real property, as it is not as easily sold or liquidated as stocks and other assets.