Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been a fundraising machine over the last year, bringing in millions of dollars for himself, the Maryland Democratic Party and President Joe Biden’s re-election effort, according to his team.

Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller raked in $4 million combined between their own campaign accounts and for the Maryland Democratic Party, their campaign said on Tuesday — one day before the latest state campaign finance reports are due.

Those reports will detail a year’s worth of campaign donations and expenses. Moore’s main account raised $2.6 million, Miller’s main account raised $275,000 and the state party raised $1.3 million.

Moore is left with about $2.4 million in the bank, an increase on the $1.5 million he had one year ago.

Moore, a Democrat who has been in office for one year, also raised $1.3 million for Biden’s re-election as a member of an advisory board to the president’s campaign.

The governor also has been busy raising money for the Democratic Governors Association, serving last year as the group’s finance chair. Moore’s DGA fundraising missions included hosting governors and donors at the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore last May, and traveling to Idaho last summer to raise money at the Sun Valley Conference, better known as “billionaire summer camp.”

Moore’s haul for the DGA hasn’t yet been made public.

“Our movement would not be possible without our grassroots supporters,” Moore said in a statement issued by his campaign on Tuesday. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who continues to support our mission to leave no one behind.