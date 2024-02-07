Gov. Wes Moore will lay out his priorities for the next year on Wednesday, delivering his second State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly at noon.

Moore has teased the speech as a chance to outline “this year’s plans to make Maryland safer, more affordable, more competitive, and the state that serves.”

The annual tradition is rooted in the state constitution, which requires that the governor “shall, from time to time, inform the Legislature of the condition of the State and recommend to their consideration such measures as he may judge necessary and expedient.”

The speech will be broadcast live by Maryland Public Television and carried by our partners at WYPR public radio.

John O'Connor

john.oconnor@thebaltimorebanner.com

John O'Connor

John edits political coverage for The Baltimore Banner. Previously he's covered Washington, D.C. for WNYC public radio and politics and education in Maryland, South Carolina and Florida. 

More from John O'Connor

