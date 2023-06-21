After abrupt resignation, ex-port administrator lands new job with former employer

William P. Doyle, who abruptly resigned as the top official at the Maryland Port Administration last week, has landed a new job with an industry trade group.

Dredging Contractors of America announced Doyle as the group’s new CEO and executive director on Tuesday. That’s the same day that it became public that Doyle resigned as director of the port administration days after authorities alleged he crashed his state-owned Jeep on the Jones Falls Expressway and left the scene.

Doyle previously led the Dredging Contractors of America before being appointed to lead the Maryland Port Administration by then-Gov. Larry Hogan in 2020. Doyle stayed on under Gov. Wes Moore, who was inaugurated in January.

William P. Doyle abruptly resigned Friday from his position as the director of the Maryland Port Administration. (Maryland Port Administration)

“Since departing the DCA in 2020, Bill has been a strong advocate for the maritime and dredging industry. Our Association is extremely excited to have Bill back as our leader,” Stephen Tobin, board president for the Dredging Contractors of America, said in a statement.

Tobin, an executive at a Massachusetts dredging firm, was out of the office and couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment. Messages to the Dredging Contractors of America office were not immediately returned.

In a statement issued by the Dredging Contractors of America, Doyle praised the team and industry partners at the Maryland Port Administration.

“I credit the staff’s dedication at the Maryland Port Administration (MPA) for the successes we achieved. I also want to convey that I sincerely appreciate all the hard work, support, and friendship of the International Longshoremen’s Association leadership and members (ILA),” the statement read.

Doyle’s statement went on to thank private-sector customers and tenants at the Port of Baltimore as well as other government agencies involved in port operations.

Doyle begins his work at the Dredging Contractors of America immediately.

Doyle, a 53-year-old resident of York, Pennsylvania, resigned from the Maryland Port Administration, effective immediately, on Friday. Deputy Executive Director Brian Miller was moved to acting director.

No public explanation was given for Doyle’s departure.

On June 13, Doyle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway, according to the Maryland State Police. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., three vehicles were stopped in the roadway and Doyle’s state-issued 2017 Jeep Cherokee hit a Ford truck that then caused a chain-reaction crash with the two vehicles in front of it, police said.

Doyle left the scene of the crash and later called police, authorities said. Troopers met Doyle at the scene of the crash at 10:19 a.m., where they issued him citations for leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage, following another vehicle too closely and speeding, according to the Maryland State Police.