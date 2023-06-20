Top port administrator resigns after leaving scene of JFX crash

The top administrator of the Port of Baltimore resigned abruptly on Friday, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash in a state-issued Jeep on the Jones Falls Expressway earlier in the week.

William P. Doyle, 53, had served as executive director of the Maryland Port Administration for nearly three years, overseeing the six state-owned marine terminals at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore.

Last Tuesday, Doyle was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound Jones Falls Expressway, according to the Maryland State Police. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., three vehicles were stopped in the roadway and Doyle’s state-issued 2017 Jeep Cherokee hit a Ford truck that then caused a chain-reaction crash with the two vehicles in front of it.

Doyle left the scene of the crash and later called police. Troopers met Doyle at the scene of the crash at 10:19 a.m., where they issued him citations for leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage, following another vehicle too closely and speeding, according to the Maryland State Police.

No one involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the Maryland State Police.

Doyle, who lives in York, Pa., could not immediately be reached. He did not have a lawyer listed in court records and a listed phone number for him was not in service.

William P. Doyle abruptly resigned Friday from his position as the director of the Maryland Port Administration. (Maryland Port Administration)

State officials declined to comment on the circumstances of Doyle’s departure. His biography was quickly stripped from the state website and his Twitter account disappeared.

Maryland Port Administration spokesman Richard Scher issued the following statement: “While we cannot discuss details of personnel matters, I can confirm that Bill Doyle did submit his resignation on Friday. Deputy Executive Director Brian Miller is serving as interim acting executive director of the Maryland Port Administration.”

A spokesman for Gov. Wes Moore said the governor is aware of the situation but declined to comment further because it is a personnel matter.

Before heading the port administration, Doyle was CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America and served as a federal maritime commissioner for five years. He began his career in the U.S. Merchant Marines and also holds a law degree.

Doyle also serves as a member of the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee, which advises the U.S. secretary of transportation on maritime transportation issues.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok