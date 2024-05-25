The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

PHILADELPHIA — The Maryland men’s lacrosse team is going back to the national championship game.

Graduate student Luke Wierman, the program’s all-time faceoff wins leader, won 15 of 22 draws, and senior attacker Daniel Kelly (Calvert Hall) scored three first-half goals as the seventh-seeded Terps downed sixth-seeded Virginia 12-6 in an NCAA semifinal on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Senior midfielder Jack Koras (Loyola Blakefield) added a second-half goal and an assist on a pair of goals 26 seconds apart early in the third quarter, and the Terps (11-5) raced to advance to the program’s third national title game in the last four years.

Maryland will face defending champion and top-seeded Notre Dame (15-1), a winner over Denver in Saturday’s other semifinal, in the national championship game at 1 p.m. Monday in Philadelphia.

An announced crowd of 32,269 attended the doubleheader on a sweltering afternoon.

Wierman won nine of the game’s first 10 faceoffs and tilted possessions in Maryland’s favor throughout, and eight Terps scored.

Kelly led all goal scorers, and Terps attackman Eric Spanos finished with two goals and three assists.

Virginia sophomore Kyle Morris (Gilman) made his first career NCAA tournament start — after relieving three-year starter Matthew Nunes in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ quarterfinal win over third-seeded Johns Hopkins — and finished three quarters with five saves. Nunes replaced Morris at the start of the fourth, with Virginia trailing by seven.

Wierman won the game’s opening faceoff and went straight to the goal for a shot. Morris stopped it at close range and, less than a minute later, Connor Shellenberger beat defender Ajax Zappitello for a highlight-worthy first goal for Virginia. Maryland settled on defense, made good on enough of its possessions and built a lead they never relinquished. The Terps’ defense created early offensive chances, too, forcing four first-quarter turnovers.

Kelly finished a nice transition feed from sophomore long-stick AJ Larkin (Loyola Blakefield) to give the Terps a 2-1 lead at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter. Kelly added his second goal with 3:04 left in the third, beating Morris low from the right wing, off a Braden Erksa pass.

Six seconds later, Wierman won a draw and went straight to the goal again — and this time converted from 10 yards past Morris’ low offside, sending the Terps sideline into a frenzy.

Kelly completed his early hat trick with a finish of a pretty Spanos feed on Morris’ doorstep to make it 6-2 with 8:52 before half.

Virginia freshman McCabe Millon (McDonogh) beat Maryland long-stick midfielder Will Schaller with a question-mark dodge that cut the Maryland lead to 6-3, but Millon was relatively quiet otherwise, a week after collecting six points against Hopkins.

After Millon’s first of two goals, Virginia reserve faceoff man Thomas Colucci followed with a rare win. Virginia’s 10-man ride then forced a failed clear, and the Cavs (12-6) briefly showed signs of their aggressive identity, but Maryland quickly halted any thoughts of a run.

Junior defenseman Colin Burlace (St. Mary’s) picked up a loose ball near midfield and fired in a long-pole goal in transition — only his second score of the entire season — to give the Terps a four-goal lead heading into halftime.

The Terps came out firing in the second half, thanks to two quick faceoffs wins by Wierman, and built a seven-goal lead that proved insurmountable. Burlace assisted on a Spanos goal to make it 11-4 with 3:27 left.

Meantime, Maryland goalie Logan McNaney needed to make only eight saves (three in the fourth quarter), and the Terps limited Virginia grad student attackman Payton Cormier, the career goals leader in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse, to one fourth-quarter score.

Shellenberger, one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, given after the season to the game’s top player, was largely held in check by Zappitello — the recently named Outstanding Player of the Year by college coaches — and the Terps defense.

This was Maryland and Virginia’s fourth meeting in the last five NCAA tournaments and first since 2022, when the Terps ousted the Cavaliers 18-9 in the quarterfinals during an 18-0 season that ended with a national title.

Virginia beat Maryland 17-16 for the 2021 title.

On Monday, Maryland will have a chance to win its fifth NCAA championship in program history, and third under coach John Tillman since 2017, in the school’s 17th NCAA men’s title game appearance.

Notre Dame pulls away from Denver

In Saturday’s first semifinal, brothers Pat and Chris Kavanagh had hat tricks and Will Lynch won 18 of 23 faceoffs in Notre Dame’s 13-6 win over fifth-seeded Denver.

Junior midfielder Mic Kelly (Calvert Hall) had an assist on a Denver goal that cut the Irish lead to 5-4 just before halftime, but Notre Dame outscored the Pioneers 8-2 from there.

With Lynch winning faceoffs, the Irish put together a three-goal spurt in 62 seconds early in the fourth quarter, and a beautiful behind-the-back Pat Kavanagh goal, assisted by his brother, gave the Irish a seven-goal lead with 2:56 left.

Junior midfielder Will Angrick (Georgetown Prep) chipped in an assist for Notre Dame on its first goal of the game from Chris Kavanagh.

Denver finished 13-4, while the Irish will play on Memorial Day for the second straight year.

Rematch set for women’s championship

In the women’s semifinals on Friday in Cary, North Carolina, top-ranked Northwestern beat unseeded Florida 15-11 and second-seeded Boston College outlasted third-seeded Syracuse 12-11 in overtime to set up a rematch of last year’s national title game on Sunday.

Junior defender Sammy White (Dulaney) had four draw controls for the Wildcats (18-2), who will seek back-to-to-back national championships. They Wildcats downed Boston College 18-6 for the title last year.

Florida senior Maggi Hall (Bel Air) had five goals, sophomore defender Theresa Bragg (Severna Park) forced four turnovers, and sophomore goalie Elyse Finnelle (Southern) made eight saves.

Corey McLaughlin is a veteran writer and editor who has covered sports in Baltimore for a decade, including for Baltimore magazine, USA Lacrosse Magazine and several other publications.