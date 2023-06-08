The Baltimore Banner Awards: Anne Arundel County winter sports

Schools in Anne Arundel County brought home nine championships in the winter of 2022-23, while one team was a state runner-up and one was third in state competition.

On the basketball court, the Glen Burnie girls made history with their first state crown when they won the Class 4A championship. The Gophers also won the county championship. St. Mary’s prevailed with its boys and girls teams, as they captured the MIAA B Conference and IAAM B Conference titles, respectively. In addition, the Meade boys, who won the Anne Arundel County title, finished as Class 4A state runner-up.

Severna Park won the boys 4A state indoor track championship, and county rival Old Mill placed third in the same event. In addition, the St. Mary’s girls team won the IAAM B Conference indoor track crown.

The championships kept coming for St. Mary’s as its boys team won the MIAA B Conference title. Other county champions were Archbishop Spalding, which won the MIAA A Conference ice hockey championship; Severn, which won the MIAA B Conference wrestling dual meet crown; Broadneck, which prevailed at the Anne Arundel County tournament; and South River, which captured the Class 4A state dual meet wrestling championship.

Anne Arundel County Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Aidan Harris, St. Mary’s Basketball

Perhaps the most accomplished player in the history of the St. Mary’s boys basketball program, Aidan Harris was an integral part of back-to-back MIAA B Conference championship teams with the Saints. As a junior, Harris, played a key role on a team that had seven talented seniors. As a senior, he became the team’s driving force to a second consecutive crown.

The Anne Arundel County Player of the Year averaged 17.2 points as a senior, despite drawing all of the defensive attention from the Saints’ opponents. Harris, who will play NCAA Division I basketball at Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania), scored 31 points in the conference championship game and was the unanimous pick as the B Conference Player of the Year. He proved he was the best of the best by scoring 26 points in the Anne Arundel County All-Star Game, earning MVP honors.

Anne Arundel County Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie Basketball

Glen Burnie senior Amourie Porter spurned numerous opportunities from local private school basketball powers when she decided to attend Glen Burnie as a freshman and help rebuild a program that was winless the year before she arrived. The program improved every season thereafter, reaching the pinnacle this season when Porter led the Gophers to a 24-2 record and the Class 4A state championship.

Although she lost one season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter scored 1,337 points during her high school career. She averaged 19.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.2 steals per game, and the Gophers went 58-12 during her career. She capped her career with 18 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals in a 63-60 win over Winston Churchill in the 4A state championship game. Among numerous awards, she was named The Baltimore Banner/VSN Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She will play at Cal State Bakersfield.